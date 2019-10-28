Following the very captivating episode 4, fans are curious to know what's going to happen in "Supergirl" season 5 episode 5. Each episode is crucial in building Arrowverse's fast approaching "Crisis on Infinite Earths" and developing the future storyline. William and Lena's big reveal has left fans clamouring for more. So, here is probably what's going to happen in the upcoming episode.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Supergirl" season 5 episode 5.]

"Supergirl" season 5 episode 5 is titled "Dangerous Liaisons" and it hints at the arrival of new danger in town that is going to force William and Kara to come together for an investigation. According to the official synopsis for the next chapter of the series, Andrea Rojas, the daughter of renowned leader Bernardo Rojas, is organising the worldwide launch of her VR contact lenses. It is anticipated to be a game-changer. However, things are not going to go as planned. Kara and William work as a team for an investigation wherein they discover a sinister terrorist plot.

In the meantime, the upcoming chapter will shed light on Alex and Kelly. The duo will be celebrating an anniversary together, but trouble is not far from them. The celebration is interrupted when they realise Alex's life is in danger.

In addition, the promo gives a good glance at the new danger, who is referred to as Rip Roar. With powers like immortality, other superhuman abilities, and a very dangerous weapon, the world is in danger of extinction if he is not stopped immediately.

"Every coastal city in the world will start flooding in 12 minutes. The loss of life will be in billions," Brainy says in the trailer.

The city is in chaos as the team prepares to stop the impending doom.

So far, these are the definitive details we have for the next segment of the series.

In other news, "Supergirl" bid goodbye to Mehcad Brooks, who played the role of James Olsen. In the latest episode, Olsen decided to depart National City and return home for the good of local youth and his people and fight corruption alongside his old friend, the publisher of a local newspaper.

Brooks happens to be one of the series original and his character was a key part of CatCo World Media. According to Comicbook, Brooks is leaving the show for his upcoming movie "Mortal Kombat."

"Supergirl" season 5 airs Sundays on The CW.