Following the explosive episode 5, "Supergirl" season 5 is set to broadcast episode 6. However, fans will have to wait until its official airdate next week. In the meanwhile, for the curious viewers, here are a few spoilers teasing everything we know so far about it.

"Supergirl" season 5 episode 6 comes with an exciting title "Confidence Women" and we are going to see true girl power. If we go by the name, we are certain to find out more about the leading ladies of Superman universe and how they move forward from any kind of challenges with their heads held high.

The official synopsis for the sixth chapter of "Supergirl" season 5 is out and it teases Lena and Andrea taking a walk down the memory lane. Hence, we can expect to learn a little more about our two favourite girls of the series. Fans can expect to find out what got them to the position they are in. According to the description, Lena and Andrea revisit their "tumultuous" past and do some introspection.

Elsewhere, the Girl of Steel continues her battle to save humanity. As the new villain is arrested, she wastes no time in understanding his part in the recent attacks in the city.

By the look of the recently released trailer, it is certain, things are going to get a bit tricky when the new villain is taken into custody. A bit of a situation comes up at the DEO. It is found out that someone intercepted the facility.

With Supergirl in charge, everyone at the facility is leaning on her to take the situation in control. And she will not disappoint them and do whatever it takes to protect her friends. Meanwhile, Alex finds herself in trouble again.

"If you think you can hurt my friends, you've got another thing coming," Supergirl tells their enemy in the trailer.

"Supergirl" season 5 stars Melissa Benoist as Supergirl/Kara, Julie Gonzalo as Andrea, Lena (Katie McGrath), and Alex (Chyler Leigh).

"Supergirl" season 5 airs Sundays on The CW.