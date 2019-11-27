"Supernatural" season 15 episode 7 is not airing this week mostly because it's Thanksgiving. The final season of The CW series will be taking a break before it resumes the run the following week for its final episodes of the year 2019. If you are looking for some plot details of the same, we have got you covered. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series. Also, find out the return date.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Supernatural" season 15 episode 7. Steer away immediately if you don't wish to learn more about it.]

In the previous episode, the Winchester brothers worked to save the soul of an old friend Eileen Leahy who feared going back to hell. Meanwhile, Castiel is compelled to end his vacation when a number of strange deaths in the area occur.

Moving on to the next installment, "Supernatural" season 15 episode 7 is titled "Last Call" will see Dean working on a case all by himself as Sam tends to others concerning matters. According to the official synopsis, Castiel and Sam team up for an important mission. Their quest in search of God continues. Castiel comes up with a plan to track down God and Sam agrees to go with him.

By the look of the promo for "Last Call," the show will feature some fun moments, too. While on his new case, Dean lands up in a club where he meets a strange woman and finds himself in an awkward situation when she flirts with him and gets touchy. At the same time, Dean will be surprised to see his old friend as played by Christian Kane. How important is Kane's character's role in Dean's case remains to be seen.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait for another week before the show returns from its Thanksgiving break.

"Supernatural" season 15 stars Jared Padalecki as Sam, Jensen Ackles as Dean, Misha Collins as Castiel, and Rob Benedict as Chuck or God.

"Supernatural" season 15 episode 7 airs Thursday, December 5 on The CW