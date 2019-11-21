Dean and Sam Winchester must continue their hunter duties when God brings back demons from hell. "Supernatural" season 15 episode 7 will put the hunter brothers on a special mission that needs them to go hunting separately. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Supernatural" season 15 episode 7. So, steer away immediately, if you don't want to learn what's coming next.]

As moving forward with the finale season of the series, Sam and Dean discovered that God's endgame is to have the brothers kill each other. Nevertheless, the brothers must continue to do their jobs. The seventh episode of the final season will air after Thanksgiving and it carries the title "Last Call." That doomy title will certainly get fans worried about their favourite characters.

According to the synopsis for "Supernatural" season 15 episode 7, Dean will be performing his regular hunting task by taking upon a new case. This week, he will be doing the job alone, without Sam, who will be going after something bigger.

As the two brothers, divide their tasks, Sam will be tracking down God. In last week's story, Lilith revealed that God has a bigger plan that ends with the Winchester brothers taking each other's lives. Therefore, at this point, Winchesters must get to God and stop him from manifesting his sinister plot. Sam will find Castiel by his side with a plan to search for God.

We know, the final season is all about Winchesters fight against God himself and it will not be easy. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, "Supernatural" star Jensen Ackles, who plays the role of Dean Winchester, made the big reveal.

"This is, as far as we know, the most powerful being in the universe, and he's against us," he said. Nevertheless, they will always find themselves being protected by their angel friend Castiel.

The promo for episode 7 is yet to unveiled. It is expected to be released after the broadcast of episode 6 airing tonight.

'Supernatural' season 15 episode 7 airs Thursday, December 5 on The CW.