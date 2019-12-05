While many of our favourite television shows have already taken to winter slumber, "Supernatural" will continue to entertain us for yet another week. Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester) and Jensen Ackles (Dean Winchester) starrer dark fantasy series will air season 15 fall finale next week. The synopsis, for what is going to be last midseason finale of the series, is out and here is what to expect.

[Spoiler alert! This post contains spoilers for "Supernatural" season 15 episode 8. If you don't want to learn more about it, steer away immediately.]

Airing next week, this happens to be the last episode of the year as well. Fans will have to wait a little longer before they find out how Winchester brothers plan to fight God, their biggest threat this season.

"Supernatural" season 15 episode 8 is aptly titled "Our Father, Who Aren't In Heaven" with a reference to Chuck. The subtitle on Spoiler TV reads: "God blesses him who helps his brother." Meanwhile, the description suggests that Sam, Dean and Castiel continue to search for a way that will help them overthrow the mighty Chuck. In their quest for the key to defeat God, they realize that defeating God cannot be done alone. Therefore, they head out in search of a team to the strangest places in an attempt to find allies. They run into people with whom they form unexpected alliances.

According to SPN Hunters, this could mean the return of some familiar faces. They are speculating, these allies can be anyone, from Michael or Adam from the Cage to Lucifer from the Empty. It will not come as a surprise to fans that many angels and demons view Chuck as a bad influence for their existence. And if destroying him is a common goal for any of these angels or demons, they won't shy away from teaming up with the ghosthunters Sam and Dean. Not to forget, the powerful angel of the lord Castiel is already by their side.

Meanwhile, fans must note that these spoilers are posted ahead of episode 7 airing Thursday, therefore, promo and more details are expected soon.

"Supernatural" season 15 episode 8 airs Thursday, December 12 on The CW.