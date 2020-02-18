At the 2019 Microsoft Surface show, the company introduced several new products in addition to its annual hardware refresh. However, what excited consumers the most were two devices that were previewed ahead of its 2020 launch. These are the Surface Duo and Surface Neo. The latter was recently featured in headlines after the developer granted access to the upcoming Windows 10X via an emulator. With another big event scheduled for May, speculation related to the Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 is on an upsurge.

The aforementioned two devices were notably absent last year, which led analysts to believe that these were held off for 2020. Microsoft already confirmed that its dual-screen laptop and smartphone are due to come out this holiday season. Therefore, the follow-up versions of the Surface Book and Surface Go might be released a bit earlier.

NotebookCheck reports that some of the technical specifications for the Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 2 were leaked online. The details appear to have been sourced from synthetic benchmark results posted for the public to review. While there is no specific information that would give people an overview of the physical changes made by Microsoft, the internals are an entirely different matter.

Starting off with the Surface Book 3, the engineers have likely equipped this premium-tier 2-in-1 with a 10th-generation Intel processor (suspected to be a Core i7-1068G7). Meanwhile, the visuals will be handled by an Nvidia GeForce GTX 16 series graphics card with up to 32 GB of RAM. Others suggest that it possible that the manufacturer will go for the laptop-specified Quadro lineup. Storage is pegged to max out at 1 TB.

Size-wise, there might be a 13.5-inch and 15-inch version just like the Surface Laptop 3. In the meantime, estimated pricing starts at $1,400. Next is the Surface Go 2, which will probably rely on a Core M or Pentium Gold chipset instead of the rumoured Qualcomm silicon. As of for the price, the base model should hover around the $399 mark. Microsoft is expected to debut these 2-in-1s alongside the delayed Surface Earbuds later this year around spring. The Surface Neo will be the first device from the Surface catalogue that will ship with Windows 10X.