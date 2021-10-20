Kate Middleton was caught by surprise when she recently attended an event to launch an awareness campaign about addiction.

As the Duchess of Cambridge walked into the event at the BAFTA headquarters in Piccadilly, she was ushered into a room where some very famous people were waiting to surprise her. She ran into the British presenting duo Ant & Dec (Ant McPartlin OBE and Declan Donnelly OBE), as well as singer Tom Walker. She laughed after being caught off-guard, and said, "I wasn't expecting that!" while Ant and Dec playfully exclaimed: "Surprise!"

Ant and Dec laughed at her reaction, and confessed that they felt as though they were "hiding at a surprise birthday."

The Duchess, who had her hand clutched to her chest, added, "I felt like I was walking into a Bushtucker trial!" Ant and Dec are presenters of long-running TV series "I'm A Celebrity" in which British stars take part in the trials, where contestants live together in extreme conditions with few creature comforts.

Her greeting party continued to laugh at her reference, with Dec adding, "We can arrange that!"

Kate declined the offer and continued to laugh for a moment, after which she regained her royal composure and said, "Oh sorry - how are you, lovely to meet you and see you again."

After being asked if she was alright, she responded, "Good thank you, what an amazing event!"

The Duchess also spoke to Ant about his addiction battle at the drug addiction awareness event. The TV personality, who has struggled with drug and alcohol dependency before entering rehab following a 2018 drink-and-drive crash, admitted that he was in a "bad" place by the time he decided to seek help.

Kate made a moving address while launching the Forward Trust "Taking Action on Addiction" campaign, stressing that "addiction is not a choice" and "none of us are immune" to it.

The 39-year-old wore a glamorous £845 pleated scarlet midi skirt from Christopher Kane for the occasion, which she paired with a matching fitted turtleneck. She accessorised her look with towering Ralph Lauren point-toe pumps and a £295 micro-handbag from DeMellier.