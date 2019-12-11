All eyes were on the Swedish royal family when they arrived in white ties and glittering tiaras at the Nobel Prize Ceremony in Stockholm on Tuesday. King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria and husband Prince Daniel, Prince Carl Philip and wife Princess Sofia, as well as Princess Madeleine, were all present for the annual ceremony at the Concert Hall.

Since 1901, the Nobel Prizes are presented to the Laureates at ceremonies on December 10, the anniversary of the death of Alfred Nobel, the distinguished Swedish inventor. Every year, members of the Swedish royal family gather for Nobel Prize Award Ceremony and banquet, honouring the Nobel laureates awarded prizes in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, and literature in Stockholm, Sweden. It was stipulated in Alfred Nobel's will opened after his death in 1896. However, the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded in Oslo, Norway, and the Norwegian royal family hosts the ceremony, reports Hello!

The award ceremony is followed by a lavish banquet in the Blue Hall of the City Hall of Stockholm, where the royal family is the guests of honour. At this year's banquet, Queen Silvia of Sweden repeated her sparkling white and gold Elie Saab gown. The 75-year-old paired it with Queen Sofia's glittering tiara, which features a central collet-set diamond, as well as smaller gems on its nine prongs.

Meanwhile, her elder daughter Crown Princess Victoria wowed in a voluminous black off-the-shoulder gown by Swedish designer Selam Fessahaye, which featured large black and white rose embroidery. The 42-year-old heir apparent donned the sparkling Baden Fringe tiara with a diamond necklace, drop-style earrings and the Braganza Rose diamond brooch.

Accompanying her was her younger sister, Princess Madeleine, who sported a strapless hot pink dress for the occasion. The gown featured gorgeous detailing on the back and the 37-year-old paired it with Princess Margaretha's Aquamarine Kokoshnik tiara and a pair of statement diamond earrings. The tiara featured large blue stones and diamonds interlaced in a lattice-style.

Princess Sofia, the wife of Prince Carl Philip, looked gorgeous in an eye-catching electric blue off-the-shoulder gown with voluminous sleeves, but what captured our attention was her complementing tiara. Upon her neatly finished updo was her diamond wedding tiara, which she had customised with turquoise pearl toppers, a wedding gift to her from in-laws King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia. The 35-year-old finished her look with large turquoise earrings.