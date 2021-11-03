A young police officer suffered gruesome head lacerations and a shoulder injury after he responded to a domestic violence call at a Gladesville unit on Tuesday morning.

Warning: Graphic photo

The 26-year-old probationary constable arrived at the home on Punt Road in Sydney's northwest around 11:30 a.m. after a woman reported an incident at the police station across the road. The unnamed police officer, who was just six months out of the New South Wales Police Force academy, encountered a man allegedly wielding two large kitchen knives.

The man, 38-year-old Zubair Joarder, attacked the officer who had little time to react and protect himself. He drove the knife into the back of the officer's head, leaving it with a long, open wound. The NSW Police shared an image of the gruesome injury.

Ryde Police superintendent Peter Glynn told reporters that the injured officer, attached to Ryde Police Area Command, also suffered a dislocated shoulder. But he is "in good spirits" considering what he just went through. A video taken from the scene showed the young constable bandaged and holding a hand to his head as he was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital to be treated for "non-life-threatening injuries."

"The male probationary constable, as you would appreciate, when confronted by someone with two knives had very little time to react and acted commendably in terms of minimising his injuries," Superintendent Glynn told reporters, according to the Sunday Morning Herald.

Meanwhile, police cars, news reporters, and a police helicopter hovered around the area to witness events unfold. Joarder reportedly barricaded himself inside the home after the attack. The police ultimately launched a major operation and deployed heavily armed tactical officers and negotiators. Authorities eventually entered the unit and arrested the man, who was then taken to Ryde police station.

The NSW Police said in a statement that Joarder has been charged with cause wounding (grievous bodily harm) to a person with intent to murder and two counts of armed with intent to commit indictable offence. He was also charged with two counts of common assault and breach of an apprehended domestic violence order. He was refused bail and is scheduled to appear at Hornsby Local Court on Wednesday. Superintendent Glynn said the female victim has agreed to help with the investigation and that "she's being supported."