Netizens accused several British tabloids of using birthday tributes for Kate Middleton to criticise and put down Meghan Markle.

A column by writer Tom Bower for The Sun received backlash for comparing the two royals. He praised the Duchess of Cambridge for being "tough, considerate, intelligent, and thoughtful." He also called her an "icon" who "has shown all the qualities needed to become a great Queen to steer the monarchy and Britain into a new ear."

Bower then launched into a barrage of insults against Meghan Markle as he cited previous reports about her wedding and her Oprah interview. He claimed the former "Suits" actress had "imperial demands" for her nuptials that caused "great unhappiness" and made Kate Middleton cry. He claimed that the Duchess of Sussex wants to be in the spotlight, but her sister-in-law "understands the importance of discretion."

"Kate makes modesty sexy and attractive. That discretion confirms that Kate is genuine while everything Meghan has done smacks of insincerity," he wrote adding, "Kate's lifestyle is modest...She wears off-the-peg High Street clothes and is shameless about re-appearing in the same outfit one year later – unlike Meghan who frequently flaunts £20,000 Givenchy and Dior designs and expensive accessories."

Twitter user The Sun Apologies noticed how Bower mentioned Meghan Markle's name 25 times in the piece titled "Kate Middleton is the jewel in Royal Family crown Princess Diana would be proud of."

Just a normal column to wish Kate Middleton a happy 40th birthday in which Tom Bower manages to mention Meghan Markle TWENTY-FIVE times. Including:



"Kate makes modesty sexy and attractive... Kate is genuine while everything Meghan has done smacks of insincerity."



Freaks. pic.twitter.com/0fV8ZmAXHb — The Sun Apologies (@SunApology) January 9, 2022

Meanwhile, journalist Stephanie Guerilus tweeted that the British tabloids have used Kate Middleton's birthday to put Meghan Markle down "in favour of the 'acceptable' white duchess."

The UK press has shown far more grace and restraint when it comes to the reporting of Prince Andrew and the pedophilia accusations against him. But Meghan, a biracial woman who would not bow her head and is "woke," is treated like an animal they must bring to heel. — THEE Stephanie. (@qsteph) January 6, 2022

Another netizen commented, "In every article about Kate now there is always digs at Meghan, it's embarrassing that she cannot shine on her own. It seems like the media is trying to convince people that Kate is better than Meghan. btw Meghan was referenced more than Kate in an article...about Kate."

I don't understand this constant need to use op-eds about the Duchess of Cambridge's 40th to sling mud at women that have nothing to do with her or her birthday. The language in this vile @TheSun article is sexist, hateful and creepy: pic.twitter.com/MXB5yTVHsW — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 6, 2022

Omid Scobie, co-author of "Finding Freedom," also accused another piece from The Sun of being "sexist, hateful, and creepy" for trying to put down Meghan Markle. He wrote, "I don't understand this constant need to use op-eds about the Duchess of Cambridge's 40th to sling mud at women that have nothing to do with her or her birthday."