Tai Emery left fans and commentators stunned after a bizzare X-rated celebration after her debut win in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships. The Australian, who marked her debut in the BKFC with a brutal first round knockout win, chose to jump on the ropes and lift up her top to celebrate.

The 35-year-old sent her opponent Rung-Arun Khunchai sprawling on the canvas with a devastating right hook, which brought proceedings to a halt. Emery then celebrated by running and climbing the ropes before almost whipping off her top to flash the entire crowd.

The commentators for the fight were left speechless for a moment before they described the celebration as "interesting." The BKFC official social media handle posted the video before quickly deleting it later as it went viral on social media.

"Interesting celebration right there, haven't seen that one before!" the BKFC commentator said.

Congrats @tai_emery on your @bareknucklefc win 🙌🏻 happy to be a part of your journey & sponsor you. Keep kicking ass girl 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/se5JlUltxD — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) September 3, 2022

Emery joined BKFC after losing her first two amateur MMA fights. It was a stellar pro-fight debut, especially considering it came against a 60-fight Muay Boran veteran.

The Australian fighter's unique celebration got mixed reactions from fans on social media. While many hailed it as brave, there were a few who admitted that they had to turn off the TV as there were kids around.

"But Tai Emery is actually a decent fighter. The rest was unnecessary. We had to turn the TV off, there were kids in the room," one fan wrote.

"Why is everyone surprised? Have they not followed you for the last few years? That's just you. Comfortable with your body. You put in the work and have the physique to show it," another fan wrote, praising Emery.

The BKFC debutant is sponsored by adult star Kendra Lust, and she was quick to take to social media to praise Emery. She wrote: "And this is why I sponsored her lol...lets go."

"Love it!!! So happy for her she put in a lot work & has been waiting a long time for this fight to happen."

Emery, who has 52,000 Instagram followers, is a former model and American Football player. The Australian enjoyed spells in both the Legends Football League and the Lingerie Fighting Channel before turning to bare knuckle boxing, which she has taken to without much trouble.

Read more Woman complains of assault during Conor McGregor yacht party