Eve Jihan Jeffers Cooper aka "Eve" announced her exit from "The Talk" in an emotional video message recorded from her home in London on Monday.

The musician announced her departure "at the end of December." She said it has been a "crazy year" and that she is "so grateful" that she is able to do the show remotely. But she cannot see "the foreseeable future of travelling back at the moment."

She stated several reasons for her exit and one includes her plans to expand her family. The rapper is married to British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper and is a stepmum to his kids.

"This will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity, as a host," Eve said on the CBS daytime show.

"We're on another lockdown from Thursday, and that's another reason, obviously, staying home has been such a blessing because my husband and I got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way. So I want to be closer to him. I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family," she explained.

Eve said leaving "The Talk" after three years and four seasons as a co-host "is one of the hardest decisions in the world." She joked that "it would make it so much easier" to leave if she hated one of her co-hosts, which she does not.

The 41-year old then looked back at her experience on the show and how it has changed her. She said she has "had the most beautiful experience" and that she has "grown as a woman, as a person."

"I've said it once, I'll say it again: I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything. Sitting onstage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you," Eve told co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Sheryl Underwood.

Eve started out as a guest co-host on "The Talk" in October 2017 and was promoted to a permanent position a month after. She replaced Aisha Tyler.