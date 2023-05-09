NOTE: This article is a contribution and do not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes.

An art gallery is the last place any food connoisseur would expect to find a smart-casual restaurant that offers a three-course meal along with captivating views of the city landscape. That right there is one of many reasons why the Level 6 Kitchen & Bar at the Tate Modern gallery on the Southbank is so unique and an unexpected treat for admirers of modern art.

Offering fresh and local produce with exemplary flavour, the seasonal menu provides delicious options ranging from mouth-watering trout-based starters, to decadent chocolate desserts. Main dishes include hake, teriyaki-roasted aubergine, steak Bavette and Hasselback potatoes.

Guests can choose between a two-course or a three-course lunch, alongside a selection of side dishes and nibbles, including a basket of sourdough bread sourced from Paul Rhodes' bakery in Greenwich.

In terms of drinks and beverages, the bar team has got you covered! Guests can choose from a wide selection of red and white wines, Coates & Seeley sparkling wine, Billecart-Salmon champagne, beers, pale ales, cocktails and refreshing soft drinks. If you fancy something a bit warmer, the gallery offers a diverse range of Jing teas, hot chocolate and speciality coffee straight from Tate's own roastery situated on the grounds of Tate Britain in Millbank.

To commemorate the Piet Mondrian & Hilma Af Klint 'Forms of Life' exhibition currently showcasing in the gallery, the ever-evolving menu has recently been updated with several Dutch and Swedish dishes and two brand new gin-based cocktails. The exhibition of colourful, abstract art is expected to run throughout the summer and end in early September.

Aside from enjoying a luncheon in the restaurant, guests who are just looking to have a drink with something sweet or savoury can sit at the bar, enjoying picturesque views of the Thames and St Paul's Cathedral in all its historic majesty. The bar menu features an extensive charcuterie plate with prosciutto and whipped butter, fruit scones, cakes, and pear and almond tarts.

Upon arrival at the establishment, you will be warmly greeted by a fantastic and hospitable team, some of whom have proudly worked in the hospitality sector for many years and undoubtedly have many stories to tell! Their charm, sophistication and knowledge of the products make dining in the restaurant a much richer and more memorable experience. Your drinks will be served with skilful flair, your food will be served with an infectious smile and the relaxing atmosphere will make you feel right at home.

Head host, Nathaniel McGarry, who has been working in the restaurant for nearly a year, describes the seasonal menu as "fresh, locally-sourced and creative".

Due to the extremely high volume of guests that the gallery welcomes every year, curious customers are highly recommended to make reservations at the restaurant far in advance to avoid any disappointment. Oh, and if you can, request a window seat; you won't regret it, trust me.

So if you're planning a trip to the Tate Modern gallery anytime soon, be sure to check out the Level 6 Kitchen & Bar for a delicious lunch or, if you're a bit hard-pressed for time, a coffee and a slice of cake! The style is unique, the views are unbeatable, and the staff are friendly and exceptional.