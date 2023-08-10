Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were both busy on Tuesday but while he was in Tokyo for work, she was at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to party. She reportedly watched Taylor Swift's concert with a close friend.

According to Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex was at Swift's Eras Tour concert with her long-time British friend Lucy Fraser, who featured prominently in the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix docuseries. But the publication did not share any photo or video to prove this claim.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex received a warm welcome when he arrived at Haneda Airport in the Japanese capital with his close friend Nacho Figueras. On Wednesday, they both attended the Sports Values Summit-Special Edition organised by the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS).

Founding Patron of Sentebale Prince Harry & Ambassador Nacho Figueras arrives in Tokyo where they were greeted by Japanese fans.

They are there to participate in a summit on the power of sports community and philanthropy at the ISPS Sports Values Summit Special.



From there they… pic.twitter.com/geovmHAKVP — 𝑺𝒖𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒙 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 (@SussexEvent) August 8, 2023

At the event, they spoke about their charity Sentebale, which provides aid to children and young people affected by HIV and AIDS in Southern Africa. The Invictus Games founder was greeted with a round of applause as he took the stage to speak about his charity work.

He appeared to be in good spirits as he shared that he has been involved in many charities for most of his life and that he gets a "huge amount of fulfilment giving back to as many people as possible." He said his "life is charity, always has been, always will be."

In Tokyo today, Prince Harry attended the ISPS Sports Values Summit, which explored the “power of sport” as a vehicle to drive positive change in communities.



In his role as @Sentebale co-founder, Harry said: “The lessons we learn on the field are the same principles of… pic.twitter.com/509dvn6472 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) August 9, 2023

Prince Harry also shared his gratitude for the warm welcome as he talked about getting to enjoy "the most incredible Kobe steak, both for dinner last night and lunch today."

He added, "Your warmth, your compassion, your generosity, every single element of the Japanese culture is really unique and very, very special. I noticed it my first visit four years ago when I came for the Rugby World Cup. And I would happily live here if you'd have me. Thank you for your hospitality. I have really, really enjoyed being here in Japan again and I'm looking forward to my next visit."

Prince Harry speaks at ISPS Sports Values Summit in Tokyo about the importance of sport in bringing people together. pic.twitter.com/gI4OBwmhqg — 𝑺𝒖𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒙 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 (@SussexEvent) August 9, 2023

On Thursday, Figueras and Prince Harry dropped by a branch of Itoya Top Drawer in midtown Tokyo, and were seen trying on aviator sunglasses. In an Instagram photo, the Argentine polo player wrote, "Shopping for our wives. A big thank you to Tokyo for your generous hospitality and kindness towards us. And of course, for your continued support of Sentebale!" The two friends are bound for Singapore next where they will play in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Saturday. Aug. 12.

Prince Harry's trip overseas comes after he and Meghan Markle had dinner at Tre Lune in Montecito ahead of her 42nd birthday on Aug. 4. They were photographed leaving the Italian restaurant with their good friend, Matt Cohen. An insider said the trio "enjoyed their food and had a nice time."

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly spent her birthday at the cinema watching "Barbie" with friends, sans her husband. But it is believed she had a small party with Prince Harry, their children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, and few close friends and family at their Montecito mansion.

The couple has been spending a lot of time apart as of late amid unfounded claims that there is trouble in their marriage. They are rarely spotted together in public, with their dinner at Tre Lune being their last outing together.

But Meghan Markle will soon be joining Prince Harry in Germany for the 2023 Invictus Games, which will take place in Düsseldorf from Sept. 9 to 16. According to German newspaper Rheinische Post, she will close out the two-week competition with a "very emotional" presentation while her husband will give the closing speech. The visit will mark their first public engagement together since they attended the Women of Vision Awards in New York in May.