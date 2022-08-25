An author has slapped Taylor Swift with a million-dollar lawsuit over the companion booklet of her 2019 "Lover" album.

The author, Teresa La Dart, accused the Grammy-winning singer of copyright infringement. She claimed the "Bad Blood" hitmaker stole her book of "poems, anecdotes, and photos."

In documents filed in a Tennessee federal court on Aug. 23 obtained by TMZ, the complainant said the similarities between her 2010 book "Lover" and that of the singer's booklet are glaring. The colour scheme of pastel pinks and blues and style of the pictures used in Swift's book are said to be too similar for them to be considered coincidental.

La Dart claimed that the singer and her team read her "Lover" book and decided to replicate the "vibe and design." They then decided to release the copy as an original nine years later.

‼️| An author is suing @TaylorSwift13, for the copyright of "Lover"



— She's asking for more than a MILLION dollars in damages. pic.twitter.com/BCbEtNJXhw — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) August 24, 2022

Likewise, the author claimed that the general concept of the "All Too Well" singer's book is similar to her own. Hers is also a "recollection of past years memorialised in a combination of written and pictorial components."

La Dart, according to court documents, is seeking over a million dollars in damages, given that Swift sold at least 2.9 million copies of the album in the U.S.A. alone. The singer and her representative have yet to respond to the accusation.

This is not the only lawsuit that the singer and her team are facing. They are also embroiled in a plagiarism case involving her "Shake It Off" track, according to the Daily Mail. Songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler claimed that she lifted the lyrics from their 2001 song "Playas Gon' Play" and the tune was performed by the girl group 3LW.

The group was reportedly active in the late 90s and early 00s and was made up of The Cheetah Girls stars Adrienne Bailon and Kiely Williams and Naturi Noughton. The songwriters filed the suit in 2017. It was dismissed but has since been reopened on appeal.

Swift, in a sworn deposition, claimed that she has never heard of 3LW before nor had she heard the track "Playas Gon' Play" until the songwriters filed the lawsuit. She said none of the CDs she "listened to as a child, or after that, were by 3LW." She has also never heard of the song on radio, on TV, or in any movie."