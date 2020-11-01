Taylor Swift has gone all out to support Democrats this year ahead of the US presidential election on Tuesday. Her song "Only the Young" released earlier this year has been used in a Democratic campaign ad on Friday. This is the first time Swift has allowed any of her songs to be used to support political candidates.

Californian Congressman Eric Swalwell has soundtracked a new commercial with Taylor Swift's "Only the Young," which featured her documentary, "Miss Americana." The campaign is urging people to vote for the Democratic Party. The singer has reportedly authorised the use of the song.

The nearly two-minute ad clip shows footage of protests, inhumane immigration policies, police brutality, wildfires, voter fraud, climate change, immigration. It also shows US President Donald Trump swearing in new Supreme Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The new ad also features Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hugging a young boy, assuring, "We're going to be okay" and old footage of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Swalwell who is running for re-election in California tweeted the ad on Friday saying, "Thank you @taylorswift13, for voicing what #OnlyTheYoung can do. Let's run!"

He said that he heard Swift's "Only the Young" for the first time earlier this year, reports CNN.

The singer officially endorsed Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris with a photo holding a large plate of blue "Biden Harris 2020" cookies. In the past, Swift was reluctant to share her views about politics as she thought she didn't know enough. Besides, her views could impact her fans' views.

"I don't talk about politics because it might influence other people," Taylor told Time Magazine in 2012. "And I don't think that I know enough yet in life to be telling people who to vote for."

Since then, Taylor has changed more so after the release of "Only the Young." It is her most political song to date. It details her feelings following the 2018 midterm elections and how heartbreaking it was for her to see young people fail at getting their choice candidates into the race.

According to Genius, the last few lines of the first verse is a possible reference to Trump. "You were outnumbered this time" could see Taylor leaving her listeners with a glimmer of hope that Trump has a chance at being voted out of office in the 2020 elections. She even spoke about the devastating number of mass shootings that occur in the US every year.