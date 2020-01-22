Taylor Swift has been achieving huge milestones in her professional life, however, her personal life is facing an extremely difficult time.

The pop-star has revealed that her mother, Andrea Swift, was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour, when she was undergoing treatment for cancer which returned for a second time. Taylor Swift said she was filming her upcoming Netflix documentary "Miss Americana" when the doctors gave her family the terrible news.

In a recent interview with Variety, the 30-year-old opened up about how her mother, her family, and her music career was affected when her mother fell ill.

"Everyone loves their mom; everyone's got an important mom. But for me, she's really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness," the "Lover" singer said.

The Grammy-Award winning singer revealed that she was filming when Andrea's cancer returned for a second time. However, that wasn't the end of their troubles as doctors diagnosed the 62-year-old with a brain tumour as well.

"While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we've ever been through with her cancer before. So it's just been a really hard time for us as a family," said the "Bad Blood" singer. She released the song "Soon You'll Get Better" on her latest album "Lover" to address her mother's illness.

"That was really, really hard to write, and it was just a family decision whether to even put it on the album," the singer said about the song, adding, "We as a family decided to put this on the album, and it's something I'm so proud of, but it's just really hard. I can't sing it. It's hard to just emotionally deal with that song."

Andrea Swift was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015. After treatment, she went into remission, but the disease returned last year. Not only Andrea, but Taylor's father Scott Kingsley Swift was also once diagnosed with cancer, from which he recovered.