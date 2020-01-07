Taylor Swift and longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn are still going strong. The power couple was recently spotted at a Golden Globes after party Sunday night and they looked all loved up.

Swifties were left wondering when the couple did not make an appearance together on Golden Globe red carpet. Nevertheless, their appearance at Creative Artists Agency's 2020 Golden Globes after-party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday got fans excited.

An onlooker told E! Online that the "Operation Finale" star and "Lover" songstress looked "inseparable." They even packed on some rare PDA as they enjoyed the party drinking and meeting with other guests.

"They looked inseparable and really in love," an insider told the publication. "Taylor had her arm on Joe, and she leaned in to kiss him several times."

Taylor Swift wore a glittery black dress for the occasion and paired it up with a trendy metallic clutch. Meanwhile, Joe Alwyn chose a classic suit. It was apparently a big night for the couple as they celebrated Swift's nomination for the Best Original Song in a Motion Picture category for her Cats song "Beautiful Ghosts" with Andrew Lloyd Webber.

In addition, Alwyn's movie "Harriet" also received nominations in two categories, Best Performance by an Actress in Motion Picture Drama and Best Original Song for Motion Picture. "Harriet" actress Cynthia Erivo was competing against Scarlet Johansson and Renee Zellweger.

Another report by Daily Mail, gives more details about the couple's outing. According to the report, at one point, the couple was seen hugging as smiling Swift threw her arms around him, holding his face in her palms. They were later seen leaving the party in a car together.

Swift has never opened up about her relationship with Alwyn in public, but they have been together for nearly three years and reportedly started dating in 2017. They first met at Met Gala in 2016, following this they were seen attending each other's events and premieres.