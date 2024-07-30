Lisa Fink, a former middle school teacher, has turned her life around with a side hustle that has grown into a six-figure monthly income. Her journey from financial worry to entrepreneurial success didn't just bring in the few hundred dollars she was hoping to make, but has led to a full-time business that's already made more than $1 million in revenue in less than a decade.

Lisa Fink was content in her role as a middle school social studies teacher. She and her family were living comfortably in their new home when disaster struck—her husband lost his job of 21 years. "My husband lost his job of twenty-one years," Fink explained. "We began worrying about paying the bills and covering the new mortgage on my salary alone. We all know teachers are paid terribly."

Faced with the prospect of financial instability, Fink decided to take action. She started creating kid-friendly and educational printable games that teachers could use in their lesson plans or parents could download for at-home activities. Her goal was to replicate the popular in-person "escape rooms" on paper using reading passages, ciphers, and comprehension questions.

A Unique Idea Takes Shape

Despite having no prior design or business experience, Fink launched her website ThinkTankTeacher.com and an online store on Teachers Pay Teachers, charging $10 for each printable game.

The initial months were challenging. Fink balanced her teaching job with 20 to 30 hours a week dedicated to her side hustle. Slowly, her efforts began to pay off. "When a product line began to take off, I realised I needed to capitalise on it and create something similar," Fink said. "I also realised that when I created something too similar to an activity offered by other sellers, sales only trickled in here and there. Once I figured out how to put my unique spin on things and add a twist of fun and mystery, things began to change. It's all about standing out in the crowd."

Diversifying Her Products

Within six months, Fink was making five figures per month. She expanded her sales platforms to include Shopify and Etsy. "I'm a big believer in not putting all your eggs in one basket," she added. This mindset extended to her product offerings, which diversified to include printable colour-by-number games, scavenger hunts, digital hidden message activities, and virtual tours.

"I wanted to have something that meets the needs of all learning styles," Fink explained. She emphasised the importance of focusing efforts: "When you're spread thin, the effort becomes minimal to each aspect. Try to focus on one thing at a time. If social media isn't right for you right now, skip it and wait until you're ready. If opening your own e-commerce website isn't in the cards right now, focus on product creation."

Creating a Second Side Hustle

Fink's entrepreneurial journey didn't stop at selling printables. She saw an opportunity to help others replicate her success. She launched a second side hustle, teaching others how to create and market child-friendly printables online. Fink now hosts three online courses: "Easy Escape Rooms," "Simple Scavenger Hunts," and "Cloaked in Fun."

"You don't have to be a teacher to sell printables or kids' games," Fink explained. "I'm sure my teaching experience played a role in my success, but this is something that homeschool mums, bloggers, busy parents or even corporate individuals can take advantage of. You just need one idea to get you started."

Reflecting on her journey, Fink expressed gratitude and disbelief at her success. "It warms my heart to know that my resources are used by hundreds of thousands of teachers," she said. "But during the 15 years I worked as a teacher, I never could have imagined making six figures. Frankly, it was impossible to do in the field of education."