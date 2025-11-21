A heartbreaking tragedy took place at the capital of India in Delhi after a 16-year old teen reportedly killed himself by jumping from a Metro Station. The young boy, a Class 10 student of the prestigious St. Columba's School known for its distinguished alumnus like Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, left behind a suicide note that allegedly accused his teachers and school administration of prolonged mental harassment. Following his death, anger erupted, and four school staff members have now been suspended amid protests demanding accountability.

Teen Suicide in Delhi

On 18 November, the teenager reportedly jumped from the elevated platform of the Rajendra Place Metro Station in Delhi at around 2:34 pm. He was immediately rushed to BLK Super Speciality Hospital nearby, but doctors declared him dead.

In a suicide note, the boy allegedly named specific teachers, including his headmistress, accusing them of constant mental harassment. He apologised to his family and expressed regret for not becoming what they wanted, and stated that if any of his organs could be salvaged after his death, he wished for them to be donated.

Investigators say the note detailed how the school staff had scolded him for minor issues, mocked him, and threatened him with disciplinary actions. According to the family, this had been going on for nearly a year.

Suspension of Teachers

In response to the allegations and the registered FIR, the school suspended four staff members—the three teachers and the headmistress. The suspension order explicitly bars them from entering school premises or contacting students or parents during the investigation.

The FIR was filed under charges of abetment to suicide, under sections 107 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A high-level committee formed by the Delhi Education Department is probing the case, including the school's role in ignoring the boy's distress.

Protest and Backlash

The suicide has triggered anger and grief across the country. On 20 November, parents, relatives and friends of the boy gathered outside St. Columba's School to demand justice. As per reports, many accused the school of failing to protect the student despite repeated complaints.

Classmates and other students at the school have alleged that teachers often humiliated students over trivial matters such as spilling water or chatting in class, and at times used 'abusive language.' Some also claim that the victim had even approached the school counselor for help, but no action was taken.

CCTV footage from both the school and the metro station is being reviewed. A senior officer told reporters that the boy seemed calm in the minutes before his death, even assisting a woman on the platform, before suddenly taking the fatal step.

This case has shown the intense pressure many students face in private schools, and how teachers, who are supposed to guide, can allegedly contribute to a toxic environment. According to the boy's father, his son had been worried about losing internal assessment marks, and feared that might make his parents unhappy.

It's important to note that the investigation is still ongoing and the committee formed to probe the incident has been given three days to deliver findings. Until then all accounts are mere allegations. One fact stands: the loss of a young life has saddened the nation.