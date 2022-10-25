"Teamfight Tactics," the auto battler "League of Legends" spinoff, will be launching a hotfix update ahead of the Dragonlands Championship in November. Based on the TFT patch 12.20b notes, the update will introduce a few changes to the game.

With the conclusion of "TFT" Set 7 earlier this month, fans are now looking forward to the upcoming Dragonlands Championship next month. In preparation for the event, Riot Games is releasing the TFT patch 12.20b to finetune the competitive meta ahead of the tournament. Here's what players need to know about the update.

When is the 'TFT' patch 12.20b release date?

"Teamfight Tactics" patch 12.20b will go live on October 25, 2022, at 12 PM PT, according to Dexerto. The update will go update in all regions at the same time, unlike full-service patches. This means that players don't need to update their game launchers to see the changes brought by the patch.

'Teamfight Tactics (TFT)' balance changes: Dragon and Dragonmancer nerfs

Dragon and Dragonmancer have risen as the biggest comps in "Teamfight Tactics" lately. This is due to the reroll buffs for Dragonmancer and a glitch for Dragon.

"To give everyone as much notice as possible, here is what you can expect," Riot Mort posted on Twitter. "A few nerfs to some comps that are overperforming, but also two changes worth discussing."

Dragon's stats have been reduced from 40 to 30, which gets it back to 12.19B values. Meanwhile, Dragonmancer's bonus health has been reduced from 275/650/850/1000 to 275/575/775/1000.

Jax, Kai'Sa, Shi Oh Yu, Terra, and Yun Champions rebalancing

The update will also affect changes to other champions. For instance, Jax mana has been increased from 50/125 to 70/140 while the spell damage of Kai'Sa has been reduced from 40/60/90 to 35/55/85.

Shi Oh Yu's mana was increased from 30/90 to 30/100, while the champion's stun duration was reduced from 1.25 to 1. Yone's spell damage has been reduced from 90/140/200 to 85/125/180.