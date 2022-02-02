A 19-year-old was found dead in a gruesome condition at a flat she shared with her boyfriend in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday.

The dissolving remains of Aminah Hayat, an aspiring surgeon who had moved to Australia from Bangladesh, were found in a bath full of acid. Her boyfriend and live-in partner of six months, Meraj Zafar, has been arrested and charged with murder.

According to Daily Mail Australia, the victim was left dissolving in the corrosive liquid for 24 hours. Police believe she was killed between 12pm and 5pm on Saturday, one day before the cops smashed the door and found her remains.

Meanwhile, Zafar was caught on camera fleeing the area in North Parramatta in Sydney's west in his truck after the crime, following which the police launched a manhunt. He himself surrendered to the cops on Monday and was charged for the crime.

Reports claim that the victim and the accused had tied the knot just weeks before the gruesome murder. The victim's parents were reportedly unhappy with their plans to wed and had lost touch with her after she moved in with Zafar. Hayat's father Abu Hayat said after receiving news of her death, "I love my daughter. I want my daughter (back)."

However, Zafar's lawyer Mohamad Sakr refused to confirm whether his client was married to the victim. He said, "He (Zafar) is someone who is in a relationship with her."

Sakr added that his client has been left "distraught" by his first night locked up behind bars.

Residents of the neighbourhood where Hayat and Zafar shared a flat said that the accused told them he was from Pakistan but that he spoke English very well. Ali Safari, who lived next door to them, added that the victim was often "smiling" and came across as "pleasant" during their run-ins.

"She was always playing music. She was quiet, I never spoke with her," Safari said.

Hayat had moved to Australia with her parents when she was younger. She was in her second year of university studying medicine and hoped to become a surgeon. Her father said, "Everyone hoped that she would become a big doctor. She wanted to help people."