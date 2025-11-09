KEY POINTS Damson Idris's nephew, 17-year-old Isaiah Ishmael Idris, was attacked on the Docklands Light Railway in London.

At least 11 people were injured in connected train stabbings across England.

British Transport Police have increased patrols across the rail network.

British actor Damson Idris's 17-year-old nephew has been identified among the youngest victims of a shocking stabbing rampage that swept across parts of England last weekend.

The British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed that the teenager, identified as Isaiah Ishmael Idris, sustained facial injuries after being attacked with a knife on London's Docklands Light Railway (DLR) in the early hours of Saturday, 1 November.

According to a BTP statement released on Tuesday, 4 November, the incident occurred at around 12:46 a.m. Witnesses reported seeing the teenager 'stagger' off the train at Pontoon Dock station, bleeding heavily from his face, before managing to dial 999 for help. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and Isaiah was taken to hospital for treatment.

Linked to Nationwide Train Stabbing Spree

Police later connected the assault to a wider stabbing spree that took place just hours later onboard an LNER train travelling from Doncaster to London King's Cross, where multiple passengers were attacked. Authorities said at least 11 people were injured across the two incidents.

The suspect, identified as Anthony Williams, fled the scene of the DLR attack before officers arrived but was arrested later that day. He has since been charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of assault.

Family Response and Recovery

While actor Damson Idris, 34, has yet to make a public statement about his nephew's injuries, other family members have confirmed the distressing news. Isaiah's uncle, Habeeb Idris, told the Daily Mail: 'I am aware that Isaiah was involved in the incident on a train, but we are dealing with this privately as a family.'

Isaiah is believed to be among the youngest victims of the spree, which has sparked widespread concern over rising knife violence on London's transport network. The BTP confirmed that seven of the injured victims have since been discharged from hospital. One train staff member remains in a critical but stable condition, while three others are still recovering.

Police Vow to Restore Public Confidence

Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy of the BTP said in a statement: 'The criminal investigation is a priority for BTP, and we are working closely with Cambridgeshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service.'

He added: 'We have also initiated measures this week to increase the visibility of police officers across the railway network to reassure both rail staff and the travelling public.'

The attacks have reignited debate over public transport safety, particularly in London, where knife crime remains a persistent concern. The Metropolitan Police has reported a rise in youth-related knife incidents in 2025, prompting calls for tighter security on trains and Underground systems.

Ongoing Investigation and Community Support

The connection between the DLR assault and the Doncaster-to-London stabbing spree has not yet been fully established, but investigators believe both attacks were carried out by the same suspect. Police have since stepped up patrols across major train and Tube stations.

Williams, who remains in custody, is expected to appear before magistrates next week. Investigators have appealed for witnesses who were on either train service that morning to come forward.

Damson Idris, best known for his role as Franklin Saint in the FX drama Snowfall, is said to be supporting his family through the ordeal. The Idris family has asked for privacy as Isaiah continues to recover. Friends have launched an online fundraiser to help with medical and counselling costs, describing him as 'a kind, funny and talented young man whose smile lights up every room.'