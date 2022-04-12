A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in front of his parents at Sydney's Royal Easter Show on Monday. The incident happened after a brawl broke out at the crowded carnival ride area. A 16-year-old boy has also sustained injuries in the attack.

The video of the brawl, which went viral on social media, shows two men surrounded by a group as punches are being thrown. It is not yet clear as to what caused the conflict and a probe is underway.

"Paramedics performed CPR and a number of other critical interventions at the scene before loading the patient for transport to Westmead hospital. Unfortunately despite best efforts, he couldn't be resuscitated," said NSW Ambulance Inspector Mark Whittaker.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged and police have revealed more information on the moments leading up to the fatal stabbing at the Sydney Royal @eastershow.



The second boy is undergoing treatment at a hospital and is in a stable condition. Meanwhile, the police have arrested a man in connection with the case, according to a report in The Mirror.

"Officers found two men suffering stab wounds, one critically injured. A male was arrested nearby a short time later and will be taken to Auburn Police Station," said NSW Police. The police believe that it was not a random attack and that it was a fight between two groups of males

The adult carnival section at the show has now been closed. The event organisers have even offered to refund anyone who no longer wants to attend the show.

NSW Police Superintendent Danielle Emerton has assured people that the show remains safe despite the "senseless" attack. Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a statement condemned the attack saying, "violence has no place in this country.

"All our kids will be going to the Royal Easter Show. My kids will be going to the Royal Easter show. We want them to be safe. This is a very distressing event," he said.

"The violence that is there, that has no place. It has no place in this country. It has no place at an event where people are coming to enjoy themselves," added Prime Minister Morrison.