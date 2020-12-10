A teenager in Florida has pleaded guilty to murder charges on Wednesday morning after strangling his own mother to death with his bare hands in November 2018. Gregory Ramos was only 15 years old at the time he strangled his mother during an argument about his bad grades.

The now 17-year-old Ramos pleaded guilty to charges of first degree murder, abuse of a body and tampering with evidence as he tried to dispose of his mother's body in an attempt to cover up his murderous deed.

In a story from the Daily Mail, investigators said it took the teenage boy 30 minutes to strangle his mother using his bare hands while she was on her bed. They were locked in an argument over a D grade he had earned in school.

Ramos buried his mother's body behind a nearby church with the help of two of his friends who were both then aged 17. Although they were not present at the time Ramos killed his mother, he had asked the pair to help stage a burglary at his home where they supposedly took a computer, rifle, and Playstation. Ramos put his mother's body in a wheelbarrow and loaded it in the family van. The two boys helped bury the body under a fire pit near the church.

After they disposed of the body, Ramos called 911 and gave an "Oscar-winning" report on the burglary and his mother's disappearance. However, he eventually caved in and confessed to the murder.

Since he was a juvenile at the time of his arrest, he cannot be sentenced to mandatory life without any chance of release. But Ramos was charged as an adult and would have faced a life sentence if he was found guilty and convicted at trial.

Ramos agreed to a guilty plea in exchange for a 45-year prison sentence although he previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His defence attorney, Assistant Public Defender Matt Phillips, said the agreement also calls for the teen to be sentenced to lifetime probation, but he can seek early termination of that probation after 10 years

Ramos' friends, Dylan Ceglarek and Brian Porras, were also charged as adults with accessory to first-degree murder and face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of accessory to premeditated first-degree murder.

Ramos will be formally sentenced on January 22.