A teenage girl is hanging on to dear life in a coma after being mauled by two pitbulls in Georgia last Friday. Joslyn Stinchcomb has been placed on a ventilator and was listed to be in critical condition on Monday by her attending doctors.

The 15-year-old girl was walking through her neighbourhood on Friday afternoon in Winder, Georgia when two pitbulls chased and attacked her. A Barrow County Sheriff's deputy responded to the 911 call and found Joslyn lying face down on a curb while one dog was pulling at her neck and the other was gnawing at her head. When the deputy got out of his car, one of the dogs came at him forcing him to shoot the dog. The dog ran off with a bullet wound while the other released its death grip on the young teen and ran away.

In a report from WSBTV Atlanta, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said, "She was coming around the cul-de-sac and the dogs just attacked, no provocation at all."

A Life Flight helicopter flew the teenage girl to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she remains in the intensive care unit fighting for her life.

Joslyn suffered nearly fatal injuries as the dog had torn off her scalp, bitten off her left ear and damaged her trachea. According to her family, her left ear has been reattached however, doctors are unsure if it will still be fully functional once it has healed.

The young girl's aunt, Charity Stinchcomb Montgomery says that Joslyn's scalp sustained so much damage that it may never grow natural hair again. She adds that aside from lacerations all over her face and body, Joslyn also has a blood clot in her jugular vein along with possible irreversible nerve damage that can affect her facial expressions.

Investigators have traced the location of the dogs to 29-year-old resident Alexandria Torregrossa, who originally moved to the neighbourhood from Brooklyn, New York. She works as a commercial driver for Carvana, an online used car retailer. Torregrossa was taken into custody as soon as she returned home from work that same day and charged with reckless conduct, two counts of dogs running at large, two counts of biting and attacking. The dog owner was released from jail on bond.

Meanwhile, her two pitbulls have been transferred into the custody of Barrow County Animal Control and euthanised separately last Friday and Monday.

Joslyn was just a few weeks shy from starting her sophomore year in high school. She will most likely require years of extensive therapy. As of this time, her family has set up a Paypal link for anyone willing to donate to help fund her medical expenses. They have requested donors to directly give funds to that specific link only as they have received several reports of unauthorised crowdfunding pages which seemed to have surfaced online under Joslyn's name and her photos .