Child sexual abuse remains a hidden crisis in the UK. According to the charitable organisation Rape Crisis England and Wales, one in six children in the UK has been sexually assaulted, though the real scale is often hidden from view. The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse has repeatedly warned that many will choose to stay silent due to embarrassment or fear.

Against this backdrop, a brave teenage schoolgirl detailed her frightening experience of allegedly being raped by an asylum seeker in a wooded area in Nottingham. The 13-year-old told the jury that she was 'frightened' but was 'trying not to panic' when Abdul Khan removed her clothing and forced sex upon her.

Who Is Abdul Khan?

Khan is an asylum seeker in the UK, though his nationality has not been confirmed. He reportedly entered the country on board a lorry in 2015. He then applied for asylum and stated that he was born on 26 December 2004. However, reports state that he is 28 years old.

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The suspect didn't have a known permanent address in the UK. During the trial, he asked for a Pashto interpreter. The language is primarily spoken in Afghanistan and parts of Pakistan.

He is on trial for rape, sexual activity with a child, perverting the course of justice and meeting a child following grooming. Khan has denied all allegations. He was first arrested by Derbyshire Police for another offence, but his phone provided evidence of communication between him and the teenager.

Khan and his alleged victim met through Snapchat, where they both lied about their ages. The victim said she was 14 when she was only 13, and Khan claimed to be 14 despite being double that age.

'He Was Being Really Sexual'

'I am here because I met up with a man called Abs,' the victim told Nottingham Crown Court, referring to Khan. They were chatting on Snapchat for about a week. 'He was being really sexual and he manipulated me into sending nudes to him.'

On 14 May 2025, Khan and the teenager met up. They met at a tram station in Clifton and walked toward her friend's house. The girl testified that Khan repeatedly kissed her during the walk. They stayed at the friend's house for 10 to 15 minutes before riding public transportation to Southchurch Drive and walking to Scout Wood nature reserve.

'He unbuttoned my trousers and started to kiss me and put me on the floor,' the teen narrated. 'I was frightened. I was trying not to panic. He literally told me to get on the floor,' she continued. While on the ground, Khan allegedly removed her trousers and underwear before raping her.

Prosecutor Kevin Jones told the jury during his opening statement: 'They met at the Summerwood Lane tram stop and she was somewhat surprised at his appearance as he did not appear to be the person in the photos.'

Low Indictment, Low Conviction

The Rape Crisis England and Wales noted that fewer than three in 100 rape incidents recorded by police in 2024 led to someone being charged. Conviction numbers are even lower. If someone is charged, rape survivors often wait a long time for the case to reach the courtroom.

Government figures show that 14,180 sexual offence cases that are currently awaiting trial. Of these, 4,455 are adult rape cases and 1,874 are child rape cases.

Campaigners argue that stronger safeguards are needed on social media platforms, alongside reforms to reduce court delays. For survivors, the challenge remains not only in speaking out but in navigating a system where charges and convictions remain statistically rare.