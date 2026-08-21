State prosecutor Danielle Clarke confirmed on Friday, 21 August, that YouTuber/rapper Yung Filly is set to be retried on three rape charges. The announcement comes less than a month after the internet personality, real name Andreas Felipe Valencia Barrientos, was acquitted of three of six sexual penetration charges on 31 July.

Although Barrientos was found guilty of two assault charges, which included biting the woman on her neck and breast, which he claimed were 'love bites,' the jury didn't reach a verdict on three charges of sexual penetration without consent.

Clarke also confirmed that the then 20-year-old complainant is willing to return to provide evidence, and that the case will return to court on 27 August. The state prosecutor stated that she's looking to sentence Barrientos for his two assault charges after his re-trial.

What Did Yung Filly Do?

The case stemmed from September 2024, when Barrientos met the complainant at Bar1 Nightclub in Hillarys Boat Harbour after performing there. The rapper allegedly offered multiple tequila shots to the complainant, and said 'you're coming home with me tonight' at one point.

When Barrientos and his entourage were heading to the InterContinental in Perth City Centre, the complainant reportedly came with the group. It was in the hotel that the alleged consensual sexual encounter occurred.

According to the prosecution, the encounter started as consensual, but the rapper failed to abide by the woman's repeated refusals.

The 30-year-old then reportedly raped, choked, made derogatory statements, and assaulted the complainant, leaving her with bruises and bite marks. He allegedly made her say 'I'm Filly's dirty whore,' and wanted the woman to call herself a 'fat pig.'

Barrientos's bite also broke the skin of the then 20-year-old, requiring her to get a tetanus shot later on.

Yung Filly denied the allegations and maintained that the sexual encounter was consensual. During the trial, he denied strangling or slapping the woman and said injuries observed on her body were caused by what he described as "love bites".

Yung Filly Remains on Bail

Barrientos was initially arrested in October 2024 in Brisbane. He was charged in Western Australia and was extradited to Perth, and since then, he has remained subject to bail conditions during the legal proceedings.

His defence team is expected to apply for a variation to those conditions when he returns to court on August 27.

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The retrial will determine the outcome of the three rape charges that the original jury was unable to resolve. His two assault convictions remain in place, although sentencing has been deferred until after the retrial.

The case remains ongoing, and Barrientos has not been convicted of the three rape charges that will be considered at the retrial.

Furthermore, Yung Filly will once again face the three unresolved sexual penetration charges in court, with the prosecution and the complainant hoping that the upcoming proceedings can prove to the jury that the allegations are verified beyond reasonable doubt.

For now, the YouTube star/rapper remains not guilty of the three rape charges, while the two assault convictions will remain subject to sentencing following the retrial.