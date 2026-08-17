Seven teenagers have been charged with murder following the death of 27-year-old Oliver Conroy, who police allege was lured to a Brisbane car park after being led to believe he was meeting a woman.

Police allege at least two teenage girls used Snapchat to arrange the meeting before a larger group attacked Conroy at the Kelvin Grove State College staff car park on 24 July. Investigators believe he travelled to the area expecting a date before the alleged ambush.

Conroy suffered life-threatening injuries and died in hospital almost two weeks later on 6 August. Five boys aged between 15 and 17 and two girls aged 14 and 15 were subsequently charged with murder after initially facing other offences linked to the alleged attack.

Who Has Been Charged?

The seven accused are five boys aged between 15 and 17 and two girls aged 14 and 15. The two girls are the first female juveniles to be charged with murder under Queensland's Adult Crime, Adult Time legislation. The case brings the number of juveniles charged with murder under the expanded scheme to 11, according to Australian reports.

The legislation allows children convicted of specified serious offences to receive adult penalties. Under the current Queensland framework, murder carries mandatory life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 20 years in the circumstances covered by the scheme.

All seven accused remain in custody. A 17-year-old boy appeared by videolink at Brisbane Magistrates Court, while the other six did not attend the hearing. Their cases were adjourned, with further hearings scheduled for later in August and September.

How the Alleged Attack Unfolded

Police allege Conroy was attacked shortly after arriving at the car park at about 10:30pm. He was allegedly punched and kicked by members of the group, while one teenager is accused of recording the assault on a mobile phone.

He was allegedly placed in a headlock and struck on the head with his own motorcycle helmet before the group attempted to take his blue 2025 BYD Shark 6 hybrid pick-up. Police allege Conroy held onto the vehicle as the group tried to drive away. He was dragged for almost a kilometre before falling from the vehicle and being run over.

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Emergency services found him with life-threatening injuries before taking him to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, where he later died.

Nine children were initially charged with offences connected to the alleged assault and attempted theft. Seven of them later faced murder charges following Conroy's death, while two others remain accused of lesser offences.

Police Continue Search For Witnesses

Queensland Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Conroy's death and have appealed for witnesses, dashcam recordings and CCTV footage from the night of the alleged attack.

Investigators are seeking footage from Kelvin Grove Road near the Musk Avenue intersection between 8:10pm and 8:40pm, Victoria Park Road between 9:30pm and 10:30pm, and Barter Avenue in Holland Park West between 11:30pm and 11:50pm.

The investigation remains ongoing as the seven teenagers face murder charges over Conroy's death. None has been convicted, and the allegations against them will be tested in court.