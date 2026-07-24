On Thursday, 23 July, asylum seeker Abdoela Berhan, 35, was sentenced to six months in prison at Poole Magistrates' Court after punching 20-year-old Cleo Lake unconscious.

Berhan attacked Lake after she rejected his advances outside Cameo nightclub in Bournemouth during the early hours of 7 December 2024.

Many have described Berhan's sentence as lenient, including the victim's mother, Helen O'Brien, who said she wished he had received a longer prison term.

'The impact of leaving Cleo in a crumpled, bloody mess in that alley has lasted more than six months for us,' she added.

Footage of the Attack Shown in Court

Berhan claimed he acted in self-defence, despite CCTV footage shown in court capturing the 'full-force' punch that left Lake unconscious.

The court heard Berhan approached the group of friends and was pushed away by Lake after making unwanted advances and invading her personal space.

The 35-year-old would proceed to attempt a kick towards Lake before throwing the forceful punch. Lake was left bleeding in the street with a broken nose while Berhan fled the scene, which disputed his earlier claims of self-defence.

District Judge Orla Austic said during sentencing: 'In my judgment this is an exceptional case. There was very serious violence against a young woman who had simply rejected your advances.'

Judge Austic imposed the maximum custodial sentence available to the magistrates' court.

Following the sentencing, Lake said: 'I appreciate the judge giving him the maximum she could, and I feel relieved he's finally been sentenced.'

Emotional Statement From Victim's Mother

Read more 'My Skin Crawls': Brighton Beach Gang Rape Victim's Brave Statement Helps Incarcerate Three Suspects Before Deportation 'My Skin Crawls': Brighton Beach Gang Rape Victim's Brave Statement Helps Incarcerate Three Suspects Before Deportation

Helen O'Brien spoke to reporters outside Poole Magistrates' Court after the sentencing, saying the six-month sentence did not seem long enough given the impact of the attack on her daughter.

O'Brien also described Berhan as 'a disgusting human being', saying he continued to deny the allegations despite the CCTV footage.

She added that she still cries whenever she watches the footage of the assault.

'I just wish he would have got more time,' she said.

The victim's mother also spoke about the attack's lasting impact on her daughter, saying she is still not the 'happy and carefree girl' she once was.

Public Outcry Over 'Lenient' Sentence

The sentence has prompted widespread debate online, much of it centred on the perceived leniency of the punishment.

One Reddit user wrote: 'I just...am running out of things to say. We're in a really weird, dark timeline.'

Several users also questioned why Berhan remained in the UK after his asylum claim was reportedly unsuccessful, prompting wider debate about the UK's asylum and immigration system.

Meanwhile, a Home Office spokesperson said: 'Where a foreign national poses a threat to the UK, we will always seek to deport them,' when asked whether Berhan would be deported after serving his sentence.

As discussion over the case continues, the focus remains on the lasting consequences for the victim.

While Berhan will serve a six-month prison sentence, Cleo Lake's family say the emotional scars have endured far longer than the punishment imposed by the court, despite it being the maximum custodial sentence available to magistrates.