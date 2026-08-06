On 18 July 2024, Rukhsar Ahmed was arrested on rape and trafficking of children charges in Manchester. Last week, he was elected as a Member of Parliament in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, the government body in the autonomous region. He is currently out on bail.

Just last month, the 62-year-old politician was summoned to answer bail at a Manchester police station. He said he was 'too unwell to fly,' and didn't appear at the station. Around the same time, there were various photos of Ahmed on social media campaigning in northern Pakistan.

The Arrest of the Former State Minister

Ahmed was arrested at Manchester airport in July 2024, regarding his alleged involvement in a grooming gang. Women have come forward against the sexual abuse of children at care homes in the 1990s. Ahmed, who was in his late 20s at the time of the alleged abuse, was one of the alleged perpetrators.

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During his arrest, he was questioned about the allegations of rape and trafficking of young girls in the Rusholme area where he lived for many years. Police were only made aware of his political career then. Ahmed was a former Pakistani minister serving from 2006 to 2021, when he lost the election.

The Greater Manchester Police reportedly asked the judge to restrict Ahmed's international trips as a condition for his bail. The request was not acceded to, which allowed Ahmed to go in and out of the UK as often as he could. He was photographed in Rusholme as recently as May.

Ahmed also owned Gujjar Palace, a former restaurant near Manchester's curry mile in Rusholme.

Public Outrage

On Ahmed's Facebook page, where he has 17,000 followers, there was mostly adoration from fans and supporters. Elsewhere, people were outraged over his election. 'How can we allow this man to be an MP?' an X user asked. Some, however, mistakenly believed that he was elected to the UK Parliament rather than in Pakistan.

Another X user shared Ahmed's arrest history in the UK with the message: 'PML-N silent. Rukhsar Ahmed silent. No charges. No conviction. Presumed innocent under UK law. But investigation ongoing. Pakistan's voters deserved to know.' The news, though, came after the elections.

PML-N's AJK winner Rukhsar Ahmed arrested in UK for alleged rape and child trafficking — skipped Manchester bail to contest elections



PML-N gave him a ticket. AJK voters gave him 22,376 votes. A celebrated victory for a former state minister.



What nobody told the voters:… pic.twitter.com/GC6IhQhnwA — Media Bites - Imran Malik (@immiemalik) August 5, 2026

PML-N refers to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Ahmed's political party. It was not an easy election, which was marred by violence. Elections were held with heavy security and many protests, following weeks of discord. Some 30 people reportedly died in clashes between police and campaign supporters.

On 29 July, Ahmed wrote on Facebook: 'I am deeply saddened by unfortunate events in Mirpur, Azad Jammu & Kashmir. Violence has no place in a democratic society and I strongly condemn any act that results in the loss of life, injuries or fear amongst our people.'

Still Expected to Answer Bail

The Greater Manchester Police still expect Ahmed to answer bail in the next six weeks. Failure to do so will result in the issuance of a warrant of arrest. Authorities may also work on extraditing Ahmed to the UK if he continues to ignore the summons.

A senior member of PML-N told The Guardian, which first reported the story: 'We just heard that he was part of some groups in Manchester in the 1990s. But I personally didn't know such severe allegations existed against Ahmed.'