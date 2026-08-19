Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott is on trial in Glasgow, accused of sexually abusing two children, with one alleged victim telling the court that he asked her whether his alleged touching 'felt nice.'

Dott, 49, has denied two charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour involving a girl and a boy who were both of primary school age at the time of the alleged offences. The allegations involving the girl date from between 1993 and 1996, while those involving the boy are alleged to have taken place between 2006 and 2010. The trial is being heard at the High Court in Glasgow before Lord Harrower.

The former world champion appeared in court on Tuesday as the prosecution began presenting evidence. The woman at the centre of the first set of allegations, who is now in her 40s, gave evidence from behind a screen. She told jurors that she had been of primary school age when the alleged abuse began.

Alleged Abuse Began During Piggyback Ride

The woman told the court that one of her earliest memories of the alleged abuse involved Dott offering her a piggyback ride. She said that after they had walked a short distance, he stopped and began touching her over her clothing.

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According to evidence reported by Sky News, the witness said Dott began to 'caress' her buttocks with his hands. She described the incident as strange and said she believed he asked her whether it 'felt nice.'

The witness also described another alleged incident involving what she said Dott presented as a 'guessing game.' She told the court that Dott said they could play a game in which she would have to guess what he was doing. The woman alleged that he then removed her trousers, lifted her top and kissed her stomach. She said the alleged game happened more than once and described further sexual contact during the incidents.

The witness also alleged that Dott exposed himself to her and instructed her to engage in a sexual act. She told the court that she was a child at the time and did not fully understand what was happening.

Witness Says She Was Told Not To Tell Anyone

The woman also told the court that she did not report the alleged abuse while it was happening because, she said, Dott had told her not to.

When asked by prosecutor Lindsey Dalziel why she had not told anyone at the time, the witness replied: 'Graeme told me not to.' The evidence was reported by the Press Association and other outlets covering the trial.

The witness is now in her 40s. Her evidence forms part of the prosecution case and has not been independently established as fact. Dott has denied the allegations.

Second Set of Allegations Involves a Boy

The second charge against Dott concerns a boy and relates to alleged incidents between 2006 and 2010.

Prosecutors allege that the offences involving the boy took place at various locations in Glasgow and South Lanarkshire, including at a property and in a car. The charge includes allegations of inappropriate touching and other sexual behaviour.

The two charges cover a period of almost two decades, although they concern two separate alleged victims and different periods. Dott's defence has maintained the allegations are fabricated and that there is no truth in them. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Who Is Graeme Dott?

Dott is one of Scotland's best-known snooker players and won the World Snooker Championship in 2006, defeating Peter Ebdon in the final. He was also a world championship runner-up in 2004 and 2010 and spent much of his career competing at the highest level of professional snooker.

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association previously suspended Dott in connection with the criminal case. His trial is expected to last several days, with further evidence from witnesses expected to be heard by the High Court in Glasgow.

The allegations against Dott remain allegations unless and until they are proven in court.