A 26-year-old behavioural health clinician accused of raping a teenage client allegedly used official care meetings to influence his probation outcomes, according to a civil lawsuit, even though police first searched the victim's home before investigating the therapist.

Prosecutors in Contra Costa County, California, have charged Sofia Ann‑Buitron Drotts with seven felonies relating to the sexual abuse of a 17‑year‑old boy she met at a juvenile detention centre.

Officers from the Concord Police Department searched the teenager's residence in June without a warrant, detaining the youth before releasing him without charge. It was only after this search that investigators discovered evidence of the alleged two‑year grooming campaign by Drotts, prompting her arrest in July.

Manipulating Wraparound Care Meetings

Read more Therapist, 26, Charged With Grooming a Teenage Boy She Counselled in Juvenile Hall, Abuses Him After Release Therapist, 26, Charged With Grooming a Teenage Boy She Counselled in Juvenile Hall, Abuses Him After Release

The civil claim filed by the teenager's family demands more than £78,000 ($100,000) in damages from the county. The document outlines how the temporary health worker allegedly exploited her professional authority.

Drotts was assigned to counsel the boy in 2024 when he was a 14‑year‑old inmate at the John A Davis Juvenile Hall in Martinez.

According to the filing, she spent two years crossing professional boundaries under the guise of psychological therapy.

When the teenager was released in April, he remained under the supervision of the probation department. Drotts allegedly maintained her position as his therapist while simultaneously engaging in an unlawful sexual relationship with him.

The lawsuit alleges she actively participated in meetings with other healthcare professionals to discuss his ongoing treatment. These wraparound care meetings gave her direct influence over his future and carceral status, allowing her to manipulate the teenager.

She reportedly conducted therapy sessions inside her car, invited the minor to her San Francisco home, and encouraged him to skip school and break his probation curfew.

The civil claim questions how the county health department failed to notice the clinician conducting therapy sessions in her personal vehicle, accusing state and county workers of missing repeated warning signs over a two‑year period.

🚨 San Francisco Therapist Charged With Sex Crimes Against Teen After He Left Juvenile Hall Where She Worked



Sofia Drotts, 26, a former therapist at Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall, is facing multiple felony charges involving a teenage boy she was assigned to counsel.… pic.twitter.com/OnRypYdatB — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) July 29, 2026

Lawsuit Says Authorities Missed Red Flags

Civil rights attorney John Burris, representing the family, stated the therapist exploited a vulnerable youth she was hired to rehabilitate. The teenager was initially detained due to emotional and mental struggles.

The mother, Sage Moala, said the family trusted the professionals assigned to her son's healing, adding that the woman 'used my child's most vulnerable moments to groom and make him believe she was his girlfriend'.

Following the June search of the teenager's home, a tip from the probation department led detectives to Drotts.

She now faces two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, two counts of oral copulation of a person under 18, one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sending harmful matter to a minor, and one count of possession of child pornography. The age of consent in California is 18.

Contra Costa Health acknowledged the legal action involving their former temporary employee but declined to comment further, citing the active personnel matter.

Andrea Harner, a board member with the nonprofit Darkness 2 Light, noted that standard mandated reporter training is often insufficient. Youth‑serving institutions require specialised instruction to identify grooming behaviours before overt misconduct occurs. Harner stressed that perpetrators often seek out professions granting access to vulnerable children.

Attorneys for the family are now investigating whether other youths were targeted during the clinician's tenure. Drotts has not yet entered a plea, and the Superior Court will set an arraignment date. It is not yet known if the county will review its oversight protocols following the lawsuit.