Newly appointed Education Secretary Lucy Powell once led the parliamentary fight that halted a Conservative plan to turn every school in England into an academy, a record that is now raising pointed questions over how she will steer the future of the country's education system.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham's decision to hand Powell the role has drawn scrutiny from political opponents, who argue the Manchester Central MP's past opposition to academy expansion could signal a change in the government's approach to schools in England.

Succeeding Bridget Phillipson, Powell steps into the brief amid criticism from rivals who warn her resistance to previous school reforms could shape the direction of educational policy.

Powell previously served as Leader of the House of Commons and Deputy Leader, but her history in education policy dates back to her time as shadow education secretary under Jeremy Corbyn between 2015 and 2016.

During that period, she campaigned against the spread of academies, prompting critics to question what her promotion might mean for England's classrooms.

Concerns Grow Over Powell's Record on Academies

During her earlier tenure in the shadow cabinet, Powell made her stance explicit. In September 2015, she stated that there would be 'no more free schools' and that academy chains would face strict accountability.

Her approach favoured a system where local councils oversaw school places and admissions. She argued this model would restore the ability of authorities to intervene directly in failing schools, reflecting an education philosophy predating Tony Blair.

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Her most prominent campaign occurred in March 2016 when the Conservative government published a White Paper proposing every school in England become an academy by 2022.

Powell led the parliamentary opposition, which contributed to the government abandoning its deadline.

At the time, she described the reversal as a 'humiliating climbdown' for the leadership. Critics point out the reversal had limited long-term impact, given that 83 per cent of state schools currently operate as academies.

Her alignment with older education policies has drawn criticism from Conservative commentators. Critics argue her views reflect a desire to return to a period when local authorities controlled schools.

Her 2019 remarks supporting the removal of tax breaks from private schools with charitable status have also renewed debate about her wider education agenda.

Social Media Backlash Over Private Schools and Curriculum

Powell's appointment has prompted immediate response online, with several commentators taking to social media to revisit her past remarks and policy positions on independent education.

One X user, @DickMelly, posted: 'So Lucy Powell is the new Education Secretary. She has shown the same misguided hate of private schools as her predecessor. The same vindictive jealousy on display. Such nasty people.'

Another user, @AspalsLegal, highlighted her previous financial proposals for the sector, writing: 'New Education Secretary, Lucy Powell, backed more taxes on private schools. Lucy Powell argued for bigger raid on independent sector, claiming that charitable status is unfair.'

Others pointed to her earlier comments on the curriculum. X user @daisychristo posted: 'Very interesting 2018 conversation between Lucy Powell and Sam Freedman in which Powell defends the rights of independent schools to game the exam system & says that all the high-performing edu systems are moving away from teaching knowledge.'

While this purported defence of independent schools contrasts with Powell's broader push to more heavily regulate the sector, the exchange has been cited by critics and supporters alike as they debate her underlying education philosophy.

Lucy Powell has been appointed as Secretary of State for Education @educationgovuk. pic.twitter.com/pM85IHrFhF — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 20, 2026

Conservatives Seize on Typo as Political Row Erupts

Beyond policy questions, Powell recently found herself in a social media exchange following a typographical error. Upon her appointment, she took to platform X to share her plans for the department.

She wrote a post stating she was 'thrilled the be appointed' Education Secretary. Conservative critics quickly spotted the mistake and highlighted it online.

Mocking the error, the Conservatives posted a screenshot of her tweet annotated in bright red ink, similar to a teacher marking a pupil's work. They gave her a mark of '3/10' and added a note telling her to see them after class.

Labour then responded by pointing out that the Conservatives had misspelled the words 'Labour's' and 'Britain' in a different release, advising them to avoid embarrassing themselves.

The exchange illustrates the political scrutiny Powell will face in her new role. With Powell now responsible for setting policy, commentators suggest the government's approach to education could change in the coming months.