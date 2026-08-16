Former New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tommy John has died at the age of 83 at his home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, just days after the Yankees published a farewell letter he had written to fans.

His representatives announced that the celebrated left-hander died peacefully on Sunday, surrounded by his wife Cheryl and his family. The 83-year-old missed the club's annual Old-Timers' Day gathering in New York, which led the Yankees to release his message reflecting on his 26-year career.

John had recently received medical treatment related to a recurrence of bladder cancer and had entered hospice care, though official statements from his family and representatives have not confirmed cancer as the cause of his death.

Tommy John's Cause of Death and Final Farewell

In his farewell letter released on 8 August, John chose to offer a goodbye to everyone, along with the friends and fans who followed his long career. Survived by his wife and three children, Tommy, Travis and Tamara, he expressed appreciation to club owners, staff and fans across the sport.

The letter also paid tribute to the medical specialists who operated on his elbow, noting that the procedure that bears his name went on to preserve the careers of countless pitchers, including many of the best in baseball today.

John concluded by writing, 'Thank you to all the fans who supported me & my teammates for 26 years. I will never forget you.'

Reacting to the news, Dodgers president Stan Kasten said John's role as the first player to undergo the surgery that now carries his name had changed what was possible for injured pitchers. Kasten added that John's influence on and off the field has been felt by ballplayers of all ages and would continue to be recognised.

A Medical Breakthrough That Changed Pitching

The surgery that came to define his identity occurred during the 1974 season with the Dodgers, when a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow put his career at risk.

In an operation that had not previously been carried out on a professional athlete, team physician Dr Frank Jobe replaced the damaged ligament with a tendon taken from elsewhere in John's body.

His subsequent recovery required extensive rehabilitation. John spent the entire 1975 season rebuilding his arm strength with team trainer Bill Buhler, soaking his arm and squeezing three Silly Putty eggs to restore muscular function, before returning in 1976 with 31 starts and two complete shutouts.

John told reporters in 1977 that Buhler considered the putty more effective than a rubber ball because he could squeeze completely through it. After signing with the Yankees in 1979 following their World Series win over the Dodgers, John pitched for another 14 seasons, retiring in 1989 with 288 career wins and 2,245 strikeouts.

Although he never secured a Cy Young Award, his surgical legacy remains central for modern pitchers such as Shohei Ohtani, Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.

Cole, who recently returned to the Yankees after having the procedure, said the surgery saves careers but that players still have to do the work, noting that John 'wrote the book' for others through his approach to rehabilitation.