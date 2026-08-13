A Houston high school teacher has gone viral after posting a tearful video describing how his senior students could not complete a short reading-and-writing exercise on the second day of the school year.

The teacher, Darius Williams, said the moment left him shaken and convinced that something in the system had failed the students long before they reached his classroom.

Williams, who teaches at Wheatley High School in the Houston Independent School District and is known online for a cooking career under the name Darius Cooks, shared the video on Instagram and Threads on Tuesday.

In it, he recounts asking 17 and 18-year-olds to read two short paragraphs and fill in four words to finish a sentence, an exercise he had already modelled for them, and watching them struggle to do it.

What the Teacher Described in His Video

By his own account, Williams had just finished a three-hour class block when he recorded the video on his lunch break, still visibly upset. 'I literally broke down in the middle of class,' he said, explaining that he and the students had annotated the passage together before he asked them to complete a single fill-in-the-blank sentence.

'These are 17 and 18-year-old kids and they couldn't fill in four words, four words,' he said. He went further later in the video, saying he had 'seniors who simply cannot read and seniors who cannot write', and that students who could argue a point aloud were unable to put the same reasoning on paper.

High school teacher broke down in tears in class after realizing his students couldn’t read or write:



“They couldn’t fill in 4 words” pic.twitter.com/f1bpJI13zL — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 12, 2026

Williams was careful to say he was not blaming the students, who he said were willing and engaged. 'I simply don't know where the problem is. This is only day two,' he said, adding a line that has been widely shared: 'Yall did not prepare me for this.'

It is worth noting that the exercise he described was a classroom writing task rather than a formal, standardised literacy test.

The Numbers Behind the Alarm

Williams's account fits a documented decline. The 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress, often called the Nation's Report Card, found that reading scores fell again for both fourth and eighth-grade students, and that only about 30 percent of fourth-graders read at or above the level the assessment defines as proficient.

That figure means roughly seven in 10 fourth-graders did not demonstrate reading proficiency on the national test, a shortfall that compounds as students move up through the grades and into subjects, from history to mathematics, that depend on being able to read and understand written material.

Educators have pointed to several overlapping causes, among them pandemic-era learning loss, shrinking attention spans tied to short-form video, and a growing reliance on artificial-intelligence tools that can read or write for students before they have built the skill themselves.

No single explanation has won consensus, and most teachers raising the alarm say they cannot isolate one cause. What they report instead is an accumulation of moments like the one Williams described, in classrooms around the country, in which students arrive near the end of their schooling without the basic literacy their diplomas are meant to certify.

The Scrutiny of the Messenger

The response online has been divided, and not only about the crisis Williams described. Some viewers questioned whether a food personality who moved into teaching was the right person to diagnose a systemic problem, and his past online controversies became part of the conversation around the clip, complicating a message that many educators otherwise endorsed.

The Houston Independent School District responded to the video with a statement defending its record, saying that students at Wheatley High School had made significant academic gains and pointing to broader improvement across the district.

The statement did not directly dispute Williams's account of his own classroom, and he remains listed in the school's staff directory as a career and technical education teacher.

For all the argument over the messenger, the underlying claim, that some American students are reaching their final year of high school unable to read and write at grade level, is supported by the national testing data and echoed by teachers well beyond Houston.

Williams ended his video with an appeal rather than a solution, saying he had hesitated to post it but felt he had no choice: 'We have got to do something. Something is broken somewhere.'