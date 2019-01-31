Character actor Dick Miller, who frequently collaborated with Roger Corman and Joe Dante, died at the age of 90 in Toluca Lake, California, on Wednesday.

A spokesperson confirmed to Hollywood Reporter that Miller died of natural causes and his wife Lainie, daughter Barbara and grand-daughter Autumn were beside him when he died at his home.

"His sense of humor and the unique way he looked at the world won him many lifelong friends and worldwide fans," his family said in a statement.

With a career that spanned over six decades, Miller acted in over 150 movies and TV series including "The Terminator", "Gremlins" and "The 'Burbs". A documentary about his life, "That Guy Dick Miller", was made in 2014.

Several colleagues and fans took to Twitter to pay their tribute to the veteran actor.

"I'm devastated to report that one of my best friends and most treasured collaborators has passed away. I 'grew up' (kinda) watching Dick Miller in movies from the '50s on and was thrilled to have him in my first movie for Roger Corman. We hit it off and every script thereafter I always looked for a role for Dick--not just because he was my friend but because I loved watching him act! But he leaves behind over 100 performances, a bio & a doc--not bad for a guy who hardly ever enjoyed a starring role," Dante wrote.

"RIP Dick Miller, surely the king of character actors. A friendly, funny face in Gremlins (1&2), Piranha, the original Little Shop Of Horrors, Not Of This Earth, After Hours & my personal beatnik fav, Walter Paisley in 'A Bucket Of Blood'. Any role of his was cult movie nirvana," "Baby Driver" director Edgar Wright wrote.

"Dick Miller was the patron saint of Junkfood Cinema. Brian (Salisbury, Junkfood Cinema's other host) and I did an in depth interview with him 5 years ago at the very beginning of JFC. We only had a half hour, but Dick wanted to keep going. Went over an hour. He LOVED talking about films he hadn't thought about in 40yrs," wrote Junkfood Cinema podcast cohost C. Robert Cargill.

This story first appeared in IBTimes US.