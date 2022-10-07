For fans of the real-time strategy genre, one of the most highly anticipated games is "Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance," which is slated for release this year. The upcoming RTS title follows the war between humans and the Legion's synthetic intelligent machine network and places the player at the helm of humanity's efforts in foiling the Legion's plans.

'Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance' setting and plot

The game is set sometime in the future and based on the Terminator: Dark Fate universe. The war between humanity and Legion's synthetic machines is in full swing, and it's up to the player to save humanity from complete eradication.

As an RTS, the "Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance" places emphasis on the use of strategy to win the game. The players will take control of an army and embark on missions on a series of maps. These missions help the player sharpen his battle tactics, unit placements, and overall military expertise allowing him to plan for the best possible outcome for each scenario.

Single-player campaign and multiplayer mode

There are two gaming modes to choose from in the "Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance." In the Single player campaign mode, gamers play as a commander in the Foundation faction and will be tasked with using their army to fight Legion.

Matches will definitely be more challenging as resources are limited during a fight. This means that players need to maximize the usage of such resources to win a battle. One option is to recruit other forces to join the cause along the way.

If single-player campaigns don't sound that appealing, "Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance" also has skirmishes and multiplayer modes to choose from. Gamers can play as one of the three diverse factions, such as Founder, Legion, and Resistance, or engage in 1v1, 2v1, and 2v2 contests against other online players, so finding the right mix won't be an issue.

'Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance' release date

At the moment, it was revealed that the game would be launched sometime in 2022, but there no specific "Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance" release date has been announced. Stay tuned for more updates.