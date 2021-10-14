Ateenager suffered severe burns to his arms and stomach after the deodorant he was using exploded and caught fire at the family home on the 20th floor of a tower block on Westbridge Road in Battersea, south London.

According to reports, the incident happened Tuesday night at around 8:00 pm. Atrin Behazadi, 13, was using the deodorant in his bedroom and did not notice the spray hit a tea light candle that sparked the blast. His mother, Sarah, 43, a dental technician, said two windows exploded and the "door was blown off its hinges."

Unfortunately, the smoke alarms in their apartment did not work and the corridors also do not have any. The fifty other occupants in the building who had to be evacuated also said no fire alarms went off and there were no fire extinguishers. The explosion greatly damaged the family's three-bedroom flat, with almost 80 percent of the area scorched.

BATTERSEA FIRE LATEST: The woman whose apartment was at the centre of last night’s tower block fire in Battersea told me smoke alarms weren’t working and there was no fire extinguisher on the corridor pic.twitter.com/36GuhmT2rY — Mathilda Mallinson (@MathildaMall) October 13, 2021

Sarah said she was not around when the blast happened, but she thanked her daughter, Atis, for calling the fire department right away and saving so many lives.

"My daughter was the one who called 999 and told them about the fire. I went to do a quick shop when my daughter Atis called me and said, 'Mum, something exploded.' My son, Atrin, was spraying himself with deodorant in his room and it hit a tea light candle," the terrified mum told the Daily Mail.

"I was in my room and suddenly my door burst open. I saw a bright light from the flame and heard him scream. I was paralysed for a few seconds but then he burst into my room. He said his body was burning and that we needed to get out," Atis recalled of the terrifying moment.

One of the residents saw Atrin running up and down in pain in their lounge and noticed the skin on the side of his stomach had peeled off. Sarah said the paramedics who attended to her son had him wrap himself with a blanket to avoid going into shock. He was ultimately sent to the hospital to be treated for severe burns on his arms and stomach. Sarah said he is "okay now" but is being monitored for fever.

The London Fire Brigade responded to the emergency with ten fire engines and around 70 of their firefighters. The fire was brought under control around 9:05 p.m. Footage from the explosion has also since gone viral on social media.