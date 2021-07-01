In a horrifying incident in Texas, a man broke into his ex-wife's home early Monday morning and shot her multiple times while their children were in the next room.

According to an arrest report obtained by Houston's NBC-2, the man named Aaron Wright cut off power to his ex-wife Andrea Walker's house and entered via a back window. He then shot her four times. He has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault while the victim was rushed to the hospital, where she is expected to survive the attack after necessary surgeries.

A GoFundMe page has been created by her best friend to help cover her medical expenses. An update on the page on Thursday revealed that Andrea was headed back for her "second surgery to relieve some of the horrible pain that she is in and will remain in the ICU for at least the next 7-9 days."

"I can not even begin to imagine the astronomical financial burden that will be placed upon her and her family when she goes home but you all are certainly helping to relieve some of that burden and we are forever grateful," the fund organiser wrote.

The authorities found out that the attack came on the day that the former couple were due to appear in court for a custody hearing regarding their four children, aged 5 through 12. The children were sleeping when their father made the attack on their mother. Two of them ran to a neighbour's home after hearing gunshots. The neighbours, Richard and Elda Carlson, said that they took them inside to keep them safe.

The victim's home surveillance system recorded another woman being present with Wright when he made his way towards Walker's house. They were later seen running away together from the residence. The woman has not been identified yet, and it is not clear if she will also face charges for the attack.

Meanwhile, Wright's bail has been set at $175,000. He has not yet entered a plea, and court records do not reflect if an attorney has been authorised on his behalf. He is not allowed to have any contact with Walker or their children. He is also not permitted to have a firearm, and will have to wear a GPS monitoring device around his ankle.