Three Texas high school students have been arrested after they allegedly attacked a classmate at a party, causing serious injuries, police said.

Reid Mitchell, 17, Ayden Holland, 17, and Logan Huber, 18, were each charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury for allegedly brutally attacking 16-year-old Cole Hagan outside a house party in Lake Jackson, Texas, on Dec. 3, People reported, citing an affidavit.

Mitchell, Holland and Huber admitted to luring the victim from the party by saying that his truck had been damaged, according to the affidavit.

When the Brazoswood High School football player went outside to check, he was allegedly punched by Mitchell and knocked to the concrete. Hagan was later found unconscious and bleeding from the ears by paramedics outside the party.

The victim suffered a fractured skull and multiple brain bleeds, the affidavit said.

The four teenagers were teammates on the Brazoswood High School football team. The victim's brother, Cory Hagan, told KPRC that the 16-year-old believed that the other teens were his friends.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, where his brother said he was on a ventilator for multiple days.

In an update posted on Facebook Monday, Cory said that his brother was off of the ventilator and breathing on his own. Hagan has also since been able to get out of bed and take a few steps.

"He still has a long road ahead of him, but he is fighting hard and we have faith that God will restore his health," Cory's post read.

The three teenage suspects have since been released on $20,000 bond. All three have not yet entered a plea or been arraigned, but they are expected to appear before a grand jury by next week.

It is not clear if the three teenagers already have legal representation who can speak on their behalf. Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the attack.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. The victim's family is now seeking footage of the attack and is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who captured a video.

Anyone with information can contact the Lake Jackson Police Department at 979-415-2700.