The Metropolitan Police have issued images of several men they want to identify following a series of alleged offences during Arsenal's Premier League victory parade. Investigators say the incidents include assaults, theft and public disorder, with dozens of arrests already made.

The force confirmed the images form part of an appeal to trace individuals who may hold information relevant to multiple investigations. The celebrations, which drew hundreds of thousands of supporters, were largely peaceful, but officers reported a number of serious incidents requiring intervention.

Police have already made 29 arrests in connection with incidents linked to the parade, while 12 people have been charged with offences including attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, assault, theft and sexual assault. Detectives say further investigations remain ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

Why Have Police Released New Images?

The Metropolitan Police said the images form part of an appeal to identify people who may have information about several alleged offences committed during the parade.

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Detectives are asking anyone who recognises the individuals pictured to contact the force. Officers stressed that being sought for questioning does not imply guilt and that investigations remain ongoing.

The appeal follows weeks of enquiries, including the review of CCTV footage, body-worn camera recordings and videos shared by members of the public.

Police believe identifying the individuals will help progress several separate investigations relating to incidents reported throughout the day.

What Happened During the Parade?

Arsenal's title celebrations drew huge crowds as supporters lined the streets to celebrate the club's Premier League triumph.

While the vast majority of fans celebrated peacefully, police said a number of criminal offences were reported during and after the event.

Among the incidents under investigation are allegations of assault, violent disorder, theft and other offences. Detectives have not released full details of each case because several investigations remain active.

The force said officers were deployed across the parade route to manage crowds, respond to emergencies and ensure public safety during the celebrations.

How Many Arrests Have Been Made?

According to the Metropolitan Police, officers have so far arrested 29 people in connection with offences linked to the victory parade.

Twelve individuals have since been charged with a range of offences, including attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, assault, theft and sexual assault.

Several investigations remain ongoing, and detectives continue reviewing evidence gathered from CCTV cameras, mobile phone footage and witness statements.

Police have not ruled out making further arrests as enquiries continue.

What Have Police Asked the Public To Do?

Investigators are urging anyone who recognises the men shown in the released images or who witnessed any of the reported incidents to come forward.

Members of the public can contact the Metropolitan Police by calling 101 or providing information through the force's online reporting service, quoting the relevant reference numbers issued with the appeal.

Officers have also encouraged people who attended the parade to review photographs and videos they may have taken on the day in case they captured information that could assist detectives.

The Metropolitan Police said public assistance has already played an important role in advancing several investigations and hopes the latest appeal will help identify the remaining individuals officers wish to trace.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue examining reports of criminal offences linked to one of the capital's biggest sporting celebrations of the year.