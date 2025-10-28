As the United States enters its fourth week of a government shutdown, tensions in Washington are escalating sharply, with millions of Americans bracing for the possible suspension of food aid.

Despite mounting pressure, Democratic leaders are standing firm and refuse to back a temporary funding bill that does not address their demands on healthcare and spending priorities.

Food Aid at Risk for Millions

The most immediate casualty of the impasse could be the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (SNAP), which supports roughly 42 million Americans.

The announcement by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) that it will not use its $5 billion (£3 billion) contingency reserve to provide benefits after October has sparked concerns about widespread food insecurity if the impasse continues. And just recently, the agency confirmed that no benefits will be issued from 1 November without congressional action.

The situation has rattled households already struggling to manage rising costs of living. Advocacy groups warn that the impact of a funding lapse would be felt mostly by families with children, low-income workers, and pregnant women who also rely on the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) programme.

Senators Slam Trump's Trip Abroad

Democratic officials insist that President Donald Trump is to blame for the impending crisis in spite of their warnings.

'This is all Trump,' Senator Peter Welch of Vermont told CNN, accusing the president of disengagement and putting international travel ahead of domestic issues.

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia described Trump's decision to travel abroad again during a government shutdown as 'outrageous.' He urged the president to remain in Washington, saying the priority should be putting America first by staying home to resolve the crisis rather than travelling abroad.

SNAP Crisis as Political Leverage?

Democratic leaders also contend that the White House has purposefully allowed the SNAP situation to worsen in order to exploit it as a political negotiating point.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries accused the administration of attempting to 'weaponise hunger' in order to push conservative budget policies through. He reiterated that the SNAP program may benefit from the about $5 billion (£3 billion) in an emergency contingency reserve that the Trump administration has.

Jeffries and dozens of Democratic lawmakers have reportedly written to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, insisting that existing emergency funds could be used to sustain the programme temporarily.

Rollins, however, maintains that the available reserves are insufficient to cover next month's benefits if Congress doesn't act.

Betting on Public Pressure

Behind closed doors, Democrats are unified in their resolve not to yield.

Their strategy, according to staff members, is to let public pressure exert itself on the White House and Republicans in Congress. Rising costs will likely strengthen Democrats' case for preserving healthcare spending in any future agreement, since open enrolment for health insurance is scheduled to start on 1 November.

Representative Pete Aguilar, the No. 3 House Democrat, acknowledged the challenges the shutdown has caused. Yet he insisted that his party's stance is rooted in principle, which is to protect health care.

Republicans have countered by accusing Democrats of prolonging the crisis for political gain. But there are indications that Republicans are uneasy, especially in light of the possible suspension of food assistance.

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri has introduced legislation to guarantee SNAP funding throughout the shutdown. This is an indication of the growing discomfort among some conservatives about the cost of this impasse.