The Trump administration is being heavily criticised for refusing to use emergency funds to continue federal food aid, a decision that could leave 42 million Americans without benefits starting November 1.

Recently, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that it will not tap into its £3 bn ($5bn) contingency fund or shift money from other nutrition programs to support the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Without its intervention, the federal funds that keep the country's largest anti-hunger program running are expected to run out at the end of October. This means putting millions of families, seniors, and children at risk of going hungry,

Democrats Blast Trump Admin's 'Cruel and Unlawful' Decision

A memo obtained by POLITICO showed that the USDA argued the contingency fund is meant strictly for emergencies like natural disasters. Officials also warned that redirecting resources could harm other food programs that provide school meals, infant formula, and aid for low-income mothers.

The Trump administration also blames congressional Democrats for the funding gap, even though undocumented immigrants aren't eligible anymore for the healthcare subsidies at the center of the dispute.

Democrats, however, sharply criticized the administration's stance. Representatives called it 'the most cruel and unlawful offense,' noting that Congress had already allocated billions to fund SNAP for November.

Critics also accused the White House of freezing already-enacted funds while simultaneously directing money toward unrelated expenditures. On the subject of funding debates, a recent government shutdown is already proof that prioritizing discretionary projects will turn into chaos. The shutdown left hundreds of thousands of federal workers reporting for duty without knowing when they would be paid.

Millions of Americans Could Face Hunger

SNAP serves roughly one in eight Americans, and as per The Guardian, the average participant receives about £140 ($187) a month. This program serves seniors and people with disabilities who cannot afford monthly groceries the most.

Anti-hunger groups warn that even a temporary pause in benefits could push many households into poverty. The political standoff leaves millions dependent on government programs unsure if they will receive essential nutrition in the coming month.

Advocacy leaders voice out, 'The political blame game won't feed anyone.'

Until Congress and the Trump administration reach an agreement, the financial security of millions of Americans is in danger and could cause 'the greatest hunger catastrophe in America since the Great Depression.'

States and Lawmakers Scramble for Solutions

Some states, including Virginia and Hawaii, have begun tapping their own emergency funds to maintain food assistance in the absence of federal support. However, these efforts remain limited by state budgets.

USDA has also warned that states cannot expect reimbursement for covering the costs themselves.

Republican Representative Don Bacon expressed support for using emergency funds to prevent a lapse in benefits and indicated that he would back a standalone SNAP bill if the Senate passed one next week. Speaker Mike Johnson has said the House would 'address' any such legislation.

Experts note that even if partial payments were approved now, the distribution process would take weeks, meaning millions of families could still miss their November benefits.