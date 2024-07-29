Job interviews can be nerve-wracking, especially when unexpected challenges can derail your chances. In a competitive job market, it's essential to be prepared for anything, even seemingly simple tests that could make or break an employment possibility.

One applicant found this out the hard way when a straightforward exercise led to their immediate rejection within the first five minutes of the interview. The circumstance? A test of respect.

In the case, one job interview blunder left a lasting impression on one man - the hiring manager. His potential employer directly pointed out the single error that eliminated him from the running.

On the Reddit forum Life Pro Tips, u/sawta2112 emphasised the importance of treating others with respect. As an example, he wrote:

"Today, a candidate blew his interview in the first 5 minutes after he entered the building. He was dismissive to the receptionist. She greeted him and he barely made eye contact. She tried to engage him in conversation. Again, no eye contact, no interest in speaking with her."

The candidate was unaware that the receptionist was their potential boss. She called him back to the conference room to reiterate the importance of treating all team members with dignity and respect. Based on the candidate's behaviour toward the receptionist, the hiring manager determined he would not be an excellent addition to the team.

The interview was cut short, and the candidate was advised to treat all employees courteously. The Reddit community largely agreed that being polite to everyone is fundamental. One user expressed a common sentiment:also

"BINGO! After a candidate leaves, one of the first things those involved in the interview will do is speak to the receptionist and ask them how the interviewee treated them."

Mirror's Deputy Features Editor Rosaleen Fenton believes those who look down on others and treat them poorly are likely to experience negative consequences themselves.

Even the most qualified candidate can be disqualified if they treat the receptionist with disrespect. Their behaviour towards others, especially those in lower-level positions, strongly indicates their character. This applies to cleaning staff as well, whose input is also valued.

A Reddit user recounted a fortunate turn of events: "I got hired once because I held the door for the janitor coming in with his cart. The receptionist said, "that's so nice of you. I said it was just decency, but apparently, she was in the hiring manager's ear later that day. The choice was between me, and someone more knowledgeable, but he was a p****... So they went with me."

Following up on inquiries, the woman confirmed that they conducted additional research on the candidate. She clarified, "He does not have ASD. That was absolutely not the situation."

"Later in the day, [we] got confirmation from another source in the industry that the guy is kind of jerk, especially to women. We have a staff member with ASD who does great work. Not client-facing, but the work he does is incredibly important to the success of our business."

Another person commented that their only question about this is that they have horrible anxiety and struggle to focus on stuff other than the actual process, so they are sure they've blanked on responding to a receptionist.

They explained that this is not because they are rude but purely because they struggle to pay attention to everything due to other things they are thinking of. They added that this is actually nice and reminds them they need to make sure to interact.

"Granted, had I been not nice. I always make sure to apologise as soon as I am able to if I recognise it. Even if I don't get the job," the user added.

This is crucial advice, especially given AI's rapid rise. Notably, computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, often called "the godfather of AI," expresses concern that this emerging technology could replace numerous workers in routine occupations.

Unconventional Interview Assessments: Wobbly Chair And Coffee Cup Tests

While most job candidates meticulously prepare for standard interview questions, some employers employ unconventional methods to gauge a candidate's character and adaptability. Two such techniques are the wobbly chair test and the coffee cup test.

One man claims that the interviewing officers at ROTC Nuclear Power School employ unconventional tactics to assess candidates, similar to the wobbly chair and coffee cup tests.

The man recounted a story his brother, a ROTC college alumnus, shared about an applicant's experience at ROTC Nuclear Power School. He described how a candidate was instructed to sit on a chair positioned directly in front of the interviewer's desk during the interview.

The man explained that a second, stable chair was available in the room, but the chair directly in front of the interviewer's desk had one leg intentionally shortened, causing it to wobble. This setup aimed to assess if the candidate would confidently request a change of chairs or simply endure the discomfort.

A business executive, Trent Innes, shared his unconventional hiring practice: the coffee cup test. He believes this simple observation reveals more about a candidate's character than traditional interview questions.

Innes goes as far as to say he would not hire anyone who fails this test and has even blocklisted candidates based on their performance.

Innes, a former Xero Australia employee, revealed his unique hiring tactic during an interview on the business podcast The Venture. He described a deliberate strategy of guiding candidates to the office kitchen, where they would inevitably end up with a drink.

After offering the candidate a drink and conducting the interview, he observes whether the candidate takes responsibility for their empty cup by returning it to the kitchen. Innes believes this simple action indicates a person's attitude and work ethic, qualities he values highly in employees.

He emphasises that while skills and knowledge can be acquired, a strong work ethic and a sense of responsibility are essential for a good employee. He claims this method is highly effective, citing the consistently clean state of their office kitchens as proof.

Innes further explained that the kitchens are typically spotless and well-maintained, reflecting a company culture of responsibility and ownership. This approach ensures new employees align with the company's values and contribute fully to their roles.

Numerous factors influence candidate selection and rejection. For example, a recent study by Resume Builder indicates that age can significantly impact hiring decisions. In conclusion, the hiring process is a complex interplay of various factors.

While qualifications and experience remain crucial, it's evident that elements such as age, diversity, and cultural fit also play significant roles.