"This Is Us" season 4 episode 10 will not air until next year. Following intense Thanksgiving episode, the show went on a long hiatus leaving fans worried about its return. Here are a few details about the midseason premiere of the award-winning NBC drama.

In the last episode, the show showcased the events of Thanksgiving 1969 and 2019. We learned more about Nicky and Jack's relationship and how they spent time to escape their bickering parents. Meanwhile, Nicky was given a warm welcome by the young Pearsons for Thanksgiving dinner. He was touched by Randall's tribute to the Thanksgiving ritual Jack and Nicky came up with in 1969.

After a few tumultuous incidents, Rebecca comes to terms with her sickness and the need to see a doctor. At the same time, a flash-forward to 2020 reveals Kevin has a pregnant fiancée and things are not good between him and Randall. And trouble stirs up in Kate and Toby's relationship when Kate discovers that Toby has been talking to a fellow Crossfitter.

When the show returns next year with highly anticipated midseason premiere, the focus shifts to Kate and Toby's marriage. Kate finally confronts her husband about the distance between them. Meanwhile, we get a glimpse of Rebecca in the waiting room at a hospital with Randall and Miguel.

What's more? The narrator promises fans a "very special guest" and "one unbelievable moment" in the promo as the show resumes its run for the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Isaac Aptaker reveals that series will be dealing with Kate's recent discovery.

"When we come back in January, we're going to right away deal with the aftermath of Kate discovering LadyKryptonite5 and trying to figure out what the hell that's all about and who this woman is," Aptaker said.

Alongside, the back half of the season will be talking about Rebecca's memory issues and fans can expect for a diagnosis. At the same time, more details about Kevin's mysterious fiancée are expected to roll out. For now, fans know nothing about Kevin's new relationship except his desire to be married by the age of 40, which is only nine months away from the present-day timeline.

"This Is Us" season 4 episode 10 airs Tuesday, January 14, 2020, on NBC.