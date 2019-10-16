After several bombshells and revelation of multiple family secrets, fans can't wait to find out what's happening next for their favourite characters on "This Is Us" season 4. Here is what we know about the next chapter of the story.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "This Is Us" season 4 episode 5.]

"This Is Us" season 4 episode 5 is titled "Storybook Love" and it is bound to make fans wonder if any of their favourite characters are going to get their storybook ending. While we must wait to see that, here is what we certainly know about the episode with a delightful title.

According to the synopsis for "This Is Us" season 4 episode 5, there is a party bringing in a lot of drama. Back in the day, Rebecca throws a dinner party and brings her family together. Fans can expect some drama since the teenage Kate doesn't believe her mother's idea of dinner party will do any good.

Meanwhile, Kevin is making an effort to help people around him. We are seeing a changed Kevin who is all about supporting people around him, especially Uncle Nicky and Cassidy. As for Randall, he will continue to struggle with his family adjusting to the new home.

By the look of the promo, the dinner party at Pearsons' seems to be going smoothly until Kate's boyfriend arrives. As he introduces himself to the family, Rebecca and the family look a bit surprised. Kevin and Cassidy are at the airport receiving her son and husband. While the show is yet to unravel how Cassidy's storyline ties into Pearson family's storyline, we know she is going to play an important role in changing Kevin's life but not necessarily in a romantic way.

Mama C knows best. Carol shares a heart-to-heart with Randall in this moment, sponsored by @FisherPrice. pic.twitter.com/n3KYsSP9eY — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) October 16, 2019

Since Kevin has pledged to help Cassidy get her husband back, it is certain that they will be spending some more time together building their mysterious relationship. Finally, Randall witnesses his daughter go through similar panic episodes as him. Unfortunately, he can't do much to help her because of all the resentment she holds for him.

"This Is Us" season 4 stars Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth, Griffin Dunne as Nicky and Jennifer Morrison as Cassidy.

"This Is Us" season 4 airs Tuesdays on NBC.