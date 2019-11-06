"This Is Us" season 4 featured one of the most charged up showdowns between Beth and Darnell. Episode 7 saw the two mothers defending their kids and exchanging massive verbal blows. Fans were left wondering where things go from there. Meanwhile, details about the highly-anticipated season 4 episode 8 are out, and it continues to delve deeper into Deja and Beth's relationship.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Is Us" season 4 episode 8.]

When the show returns next week, the network will air "This Is Us" season 4 episode 8 titled "Sorry." Going by the title, it is safe to assume that the show will continue to focus on complications of family relations and the concept of forgiveness. In the past few weeks, we have seen Deja and her relationship with her parents going through a rough patch due to their concerns about Malik and his choices.

According to the official synopsis for "This Is Us" season 4 episode 8, Randall and family have a visitor. Rebecca decides to drop by and spend some time with her beloved son and the family. With her arrival, one can expect an intervention of sorts. Things are expected to change between Deja and her parents. Meanwhile, Deja makes a problematic demand from Beth leaving her anxious and agitated.

Elsewhere, the show will shed light on Kevin's life, who is constantly trying to become a better person. This episode will see him deal with some self-doubt and his inner demons. Meanwhile, he is trying to be there for Cassidy and Uncle Nicky.

In the promo for the next chapter of the series, Cassidy tells Kevin that she has signed the divorce papers. Meanwhile, Uncle Nicky knows what's going on between the two.

Beth hosts Malik and Deja, but it seems Deja does not like what Beth has to offer. In one of the shots, she shuns Beth away leaving Malik shocked. So, Beth confronts Malik and asks him what's that all about. Randall enters and makes an announcement while Rebecca spends some time with girls. Elsewhere, Uncle Nicky takes the stand in the court.

"This Is Us" season 4 episode 8 airs November 12 on NBC.