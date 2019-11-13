NBC's fan-favourite family drama "This Is Us" season 4 dropped some major bombshells, leaving fans clamouring for more especially when they know that the show is about to air its fall finale and will not be returning soon. Rebecca Pearson has started showing signs of her ailment that was previously teased. Fans are worried about what's next for the much-loved grandma. Even though it is hard to lay out Rebecca's future here, here are a few spoilers for the next chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "This Is Us" season 4 episode 9. Steer away immediately, if you don't want to learn more about it.]

The next chapter of the series is all about Thanksgiving. The synopsis for the next installment does not reveal much except where the Thanksgiving party is being held. "This Is Us" season 4 episode 9 is titled "So Long, Marianne" and it will see the entire Pearson family come together for yet another Turkey-day party.

The entire family will be reuniting at Randall's Philadelphia townhouse. And fans are assured, it is going to be nothing short of gripping, eventful and dramatic.

By the look of the promo for the fall finale, things are going to get intense. Back in the day, Jack approaches his brother to spend the day together shedding light on the brother's relationship when they were still living together.

In the present day, Rebecca is going to find herself in an unexpected predicament leaving her alarmed. Despite his reluctance, Kevin is determined to take Uncle Nicky to the Thanksgiving party with the rest of the Pearsons. Randall is certainly worried about her mother who hasn't been returning his texts.

"A Thanksgiving episode... that could forever change Pearsons," teases the voiceover in the trailer.

In addition, producers of "This Is Us" has opened up about the decline in the health of Pearson matriarch. She is dealing with dementia or Alzheimer's that is impacting her memory and she is definitely not ready to accept it.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Isaac Aptaker revealed that this is going to be quite a journey for Randall and Rebecca and a significant part of the rest of the season.

"That's something that is going to be a big part of our season and our storytelling going forward," Aptaker said.

"This Is Us" Season 4 airs Tuesdays on NBC.