Much to our surprise, "This Is Us" season 4 fall finale is already here. Yes, it's right! The show is going on a long hiatus after it airs the final episode of the year 2019 this week. And no new episode will air until 2020.

The big announcement was made at the end of last week's episode with a teaser for the next chapter of the series. The final winter episode is titled "So Long Marianne" and it is a Thanksgiving special. The promo promises a gripping and dramatic event perfect before the curtain falls.

As per the spoilers for "This Is Us" season 4 fall finale, the show features a Thanksgiving lunch at Randall's house where Pearsons get together and welcome two new guests, Uncle Nicky and Deja's mother Shauna. Shauna's presence was indicated in the previous episode when Deja expressed her desire to meet her mother over Thanksgiving in the last week's episode. Meanwhile, Uncle Nicky has not really been a part of the Pearson family. Most of them will be meeting him for the first time.

Certainly, each new guest brings with them their own baggage of complicated relationships with family and complex nature. This is the opportunity to see if the family will be able to establish a connection with them and welcome them to the Pearson clan.

Nevertheless, the promo promises events that will "forever change" the Pearsons. At the same time, the show delves deeper into Rebecca's illness as she has begun to show early signs of Alzheimer's or dementia. Feeling lost in the middle of the road, she fails to show up at Randall's house on time.

Meanwhile, fans are concerned about the show's return date. How long will they have to wait before they see the Pearsons again after the midseason finale?

Basing their speculations on previous seasons' timeline, many media outlets are guessing it won't be before the second week of January 2020. According to Pop Sugar, the midseason premiere is likely to air on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. However, fans are requested to take this information with a pinch of salt. The network is yet to reveal the official airdate.

"This Is Us" season 4 episode 9 airs Wednesday, November 27 on NBC, starring Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Griffin Dunne as Nicky, Lyric Ross as Deja and more.